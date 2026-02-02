MEDIA ACCESS CURTAILED: GPA RAISES ALARM OVER REDUCED PARLIAMENTARY COVERAGE CAPACITY

Tuesday, February 3, 2026
By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has issued a formal statement expressing profound concern over newly imposed restrictions governing media coverage of the 2026 National Budget Debates currently underway at the National Assembly.

In a release disseminated on Monday, the association declared itself “alarmed” by a directive that limits the number of journalists permitted inside the parliamentary Dome to a maximum of five at any one time. This represents a significant reduction from previous years, where accommodations were made for as many as seventeen reporters within the Parliament Buildings to cover similar proceedings.

The GPA has publicly questioned the justification for this restriction, observing that the current debates are being held in a physically larger space while simultaneously reducing journalist access. The association also leveled criticism at the technical arrangements for broadcast coverage, noting the absence of a direct camera feed from the chamber.

Media houses have been directed to utilize an online streaming link provided by the Department of Public Information. The GPA characterized this system as unreliable, citing frequent audio disruptions and interruptions that compromise broadcast quality. The association asserted that an official online stream cannot serve as a substitute for a direct, unfiltered feed, arguing that it fails to guarantee the media’s continuous and independent access to parliamentary proceedings, a cornerstone of transparent governance.

In its statement, the GPA emphasized the media’s constitutionally vital role in ensuring transparency, public accountability, and the accurate reporting of parliamentary business. It warned that artificially limiting this access directly undermines the public’s fundamental right to be informed.

The association strongly condemned the new measures, describing them as “a direct attack on freedom of the press,” which it identified as a core pillar of democratic society. The GPA has formally called upon the Honourable Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, to urgently review the restrictions and restore full media access in keeping with established democratic norms and the principles of open governance.

HGPTV
