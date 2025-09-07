‘NO ONE LEFT BEHIND’: ALI PROMISES UNITY AND PROGRESS IN 2025 ADDRESS

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 6, 2025

Fresh off his re-election, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered a heartfelt address to the nation, thanking Guyanese for their role in what he described as a triumph of democracy and a victory for all citizens. Speaking shortly after the Guyana Elections Commission formally declared the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) winners of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Ali framed the results as both an endorsement of his government’s record and a call to move forward together.

“The people of Guyana have spoken. Democracy has prevailed and the will of the Guyanese people remains sovereign,” Ali declared, adding that the conduct of voters, polling staff, and security forces demonstrated the maturity of the country’s democratic system. He praised citizens for exercising their franchise peacefully and respecting each other’s right to choose freely, calling this mutual respect the bedrock of Guyana’s political stability.

Ali singled out the disciplined services for their professionalism and vigilance, saying they “held the line so that our democracy could shine.” He also paid tribute to the thousands of polling staff and party agents who worked long hours to safeguard the integrity of the vote, describing them as the “quiet heroes and heroines” of the election.

Turning to his party’s supporters, Ali expressed gratitude to the PPP/C’s “Red Army,” crediting their sacrifices, energy, and trust for enabling the victory. He described the result as proof that “delivery matters, that promises kept are stronger than promises made, and that progress speaks louder than propaganda.” For him, the outcome is a clear signal that the electorate continues to place its trust and confidence in his leadership.

Yet, Ali emphasized that the victory extends beyond party lines. “This victory is not just the triumph of our party, but a triumph of an entire people determined to move forward together,” he said. Reaffirming his “One Guyana” message, the President insisted that under the PPP/C, no community or citizen would be excluded. “Whether you voted for the PPP/C or not, you’re first and foremost a citizen of Guyana, and in our Guyana no one is left behind,” he added.

Looking ahead, Ali pledged to work hand in hand with citizens to transform Guyana into a land of shared prosperity. “This is my solemn pledge to you. This is our shared destiny and this is a journey we’ll walk together,” he affirmed.

The President closed his remarks with gratitude to party leaders, campaign workers, polling day staff, and every citizen who participated in the electoral process. “You have done Guyana proud,” he said. “Let us continue the work of building the Guyana we all deserve.”

