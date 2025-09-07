FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT ENTERS PARLIAMENT, PROMISES “REAL CHANGE”

Screenshot

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 7, 2025

The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) has secured its first-ever seat in the National Assembly, a result its leaders describe as small in number but “mighty in meaning.” In a statement issued after the official declaration of results, the party framed the achievement as the start of a long journey toward what it calls “Real Change” for Guyana.

“Our movement was birthed on July 1, 2025,” the statement read. “From the very beginning, our coalition of the willing, The People’s Movement, VPAC, and Forward Guyana Movement, understood that if we wanted to see change, we had to be that change ourselves.” The party emphasized that the single seat symbolizes the courage of voters who believed Guyana deserves better and chose to place their trust in a new political voice.

The FGM credited its breakthrough to grassroots support built across the country. From “city streets to hinterland trails,” the party carried a message that “Real Change can’t wait.” Leaders thanked Almighty God, their candidates, volunteers, and voters at home and abroad, including members of the diaspora and social media activists who helped amplify their message.

“This is not about triumph or gloating. It is about service,” the statement continued. “With this one seat, we will carry the weight of every dream for fairness, dignity, and opportunity.”

For the party, the parliamentary seat is only the beginning of a broader mission. The FGM pledged to continue fighting for jobs, justice, safety, and unity, and to remain steadfast in its commitment to all Guyanese. “Change has come. This is only the first step,” the statement concluded. “Let us walk together, for the best of Guyana is yet to come. Forward ever. God bless Guyana.”

