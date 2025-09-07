GECOM DECLARES PPP/C VICTORIOUS IN 2025 POLLS, ALI SECURES SECOND TERM

Georgetown, Guyana – September 6, 2025 – Guyana’s elections are over, and the results are now official. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has declared the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) the winner of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, confirming Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as President for a second term. The announcement came Saturday night after a statutory meeting of the Commission, following the September 1 polls. Under the Constitution, the presidential candidate from the list that secures the most votes automatically becomes Head of State. With the PPP/C gaining the largest share of ballots, Dr. Ali has once again been entrusted with leading the country.

The PPP/C secured 36 seats in the National Assembly, maintaining a comfortable lead. The newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) surprised many with a strong showing, earning 16 seats. The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) won 12 seats, while the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) captured 1 seat. This distribution reflects both the PPP/C’s enduring strength and the emergence of fresh political voices eager to shape Guyana’s future.

For supporters, Ali’s re-election represents stability and continuity. Crowds outside Freedom House reacted with cheers as news spread, with many waving party flags and chanting “One Guyana,” echoing Ali’s campaign theme. But beyond the celebrations, the results also highlight growing competition. WIN’s performance signals that Guyana’s political landscape may be shifting, with younger voters and first-time participants demanding a louder voice.

In its statement, GECOM underscored that the declaration followed the constitutional framework. Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud’s report guided the Commission’s decision, which was then formalized by Chairman and members of the body. The Commission extended congratulations to President Ali and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Guyana’s democratic process. “GECOM reaffirms its commitment to working with all stakeholders as it continues to fulfill its constitutional mandate and serve the people of Guyana,” the release noted.

Dr. Ali now faces the challenge of governing a country at a critical moment. With oil revenues reshaping the economy and rising expectations among citizens, the stakes for this new administration are high. The government must also navigate pressing issues such as equitable development, climate resilience, and national unity. For now, though, the PPP/C can savor its victory. Guyana has spoken, and the message is clear: Irfaan Ali remains the nation’s choice to lead.

Like this: Like Loading...