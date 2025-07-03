MARK PHILLIPS TO RETURN AS PPP’S PRIME MINISTERIAL CANDIDATE, CONFIRMS JAGDEO

r

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips will once again be the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming General and Regional Elections set for September 1. He will run alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is seeking re-election.

The announcement was made by PPP General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at a press conference on Thursday, bringing clarity to recent speculation about the party’s leadership slate.

“Mark Phillips has been a great Prime Minister of this country. We are proud of him, and he will be our prime ministerial candidate,” Jagdeo stated, emphasizing continuity and experience within the party’s leadership.

Phillips, a retired Brigadier of the Guyana Defence Force, was first elected to serve as Prime Minister in 2020. Since then, he has represented the government in several key areas, including energy, disaster response, and national coordination efforts.

Jagdeo’s announcement came in response to claims made by an online outlet known as “Credible Source,” operated by Opposition MP Sherod Duncan, which had suggested otherwise. Jagdeo dismissed the report as deliberately misleading.

“He’s really in full panic mode. The psychosis is visible in his behaviour,” Jagdeo said of Duncan, warning that as the elections draw nearer, the public should expect more disinformation from opposition-aligned platforms.

“Credible Source is the least credible source in the country,” Jagdeo added, brushing off the report as political mischief.

This isn’t the first time Jagdeo has spoken strongly in support of Phillips. At a previous briefing, he highlighted Phillips’ credentials and work ethic, arguing that both he and other PPP leaders bring a level of experience and competence that is unmatched by the opposition.

The PPP’s confirmation of its leadership team signals the party’s intent to present a stable and familiar front to voters as it heads into what is expected to be a closely watched election season.

