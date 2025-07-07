Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeArticles‘NO MORE BUYING CONTRACTS’: APNU PROMISES CLEAN BREAK FOR CONTRACTORS AND SMALL...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025Politics

‘NO MORE BUYING CONTRACTS’: APNU PROMISES CLEAN BREAK FOR CONTRACTORS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

By HGPTV
0
82

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Contractors struggling to get fair access to government work without having to pay bribes got a direct message from APNU’s Prime Ministerial Candidate, Juretha Fernandes: help is on the way.

Speaking at the coalition’s campaign launch Sunday evening at the Square of the Revolution, Fernandes addressed contractors across various sectors, telling them that under an APNU government, they would no longer have to “buy contracts” or work in a system riddled with corruption.

“We acknowledge the contractors out there who had to buy a contract here and there,” she said. “We’re telling you that we will make your lives better. We will make sure that never again you have to do that. When you get a small contract, it’s going to be a real contract that you benefit from—and you won’t have to pay for it.”

Fernandes described the current public contracting system as a “cesspool for corruption,” accusing the government of creating an environment where only those who pay bribes or have connections get work. She said this has led to billions of dollars being lost—money that could have gone into critical services like health, education, and community development.

For many in Guyana’s small business and construction sector, these concerns are familiar. While the government has reported growth in the number of registered contractors, Fernandes claimed that many of these businesses are locked out unless they can “grease palms.”

“We will ensure that all of the work you do is done efficiently, because there will be such transparency,” she said. “Your small business will grow because you will have enough money to invest in it.”

Fernandes also pledged to double small business and other financial grants, saying that all categories of citizens—from contractors and entrepreneurs to senior citizens and Indigenous communities—must benefit equally from the country’s oil wealth.

“We’re not just talking about development for a few,” she added. “We’re going to create a system that gives your children a better life, gives our elderly a dignified future, and gives contractors and small businesses a fair chance.”

Positioning the APNU as a coalition that will prioritize fairness, transparency, and people-centered governance, Fernandes told the crowd the upcoming elections are about reclaiming trust in government and making the system work for ordinary Guyanese.

Previous article
$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO ENDING POVERTY
Next article
‘WE ARE NOT DEAD’: NORTON SAYS APNU IS BACK IN THE FIGHT, PROMISES PEOPLE-FIRST GOVERNMENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PNC/R Chair condemns level of violence during protests in West Coast...

Female vendor, son arrested for narcotics, alleged stolen articles in home