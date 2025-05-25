There is a conspicuous absence of electoral activity in Guyana’s Essequibo region, despite President Nicolás Maduro’s assertions of holding elections there.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council had announced plans to elect a governor and eight deputies for the newly declared state of “Guayana Esequiba,” a territory comprising about two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass. This move was widely condemned by the international community, including the International Court of Justice, which ordered Venezuela to refrain from conducting elections in the disputed area.

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, confirmed that there are no signs of Venezuelan electoral activities in the Essequibo region. “We have not observed any polling stations or electoral materials from Venezuela within our borders,” Todd stated.

Residents of Essequibo have expressed strong opposition to Venezuela’s claims. “Essequibo is our home, our heritage,” said local teacher Maria Singh. “We will not be pawns in Maduro’s political games.”

The Guyanese government has taken a firm stance against any participation in Venezuela’s elections within its territory. Brigadier General Omar Khan, head of the Guyana Defence Force, warned that any resident participating in the elections could face charges of treason.

The situation has heightened tensions between the two nations, with international observers closely monitoring developments. Despite Venezuela’s declarations, the lack of electoral presence in Essequibo underscores the region’s alignment with Guyana and its rejection of external claims.

As the day progresses, the people of Essequibo remain steadfast in their identity and sovereignty, sending a clear message: their future lies with Guyana, not under the shadow of foreign imposition.

