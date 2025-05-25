“DEAD WRONG”: ALI REBUKES VENEZUELA’S SHAM ELECTION OVER ESSEQUIBO

On the eve of what has been widely condemned as a sham election by Venezuela to install a so-called governor over Guyana’s Essequibo region, President Irfaan Ali delivered a resolute and emotional message to the nation: Essequibo belongs to Guyana – now and forever.

Speaking to a packed crowd of patriotic citizens in Anna Regina on Saturday night, President Ali stood firm in defense of Guyana’s territorial sovereignty. The concert, which featured stirring national songs, poetry, calypso, and dance, doubled as a defiant show of unity and national pride.

In a voice filled with conviction, the President declared, “Today, in one voice, all of Guyana, One Guyana, says to Venezuela: you are dead wrong. All of Essequibo belongs to all of Guyana.”

His words came against the backdrop of mounting tensions with Venezuela, whose recent actions, including the orchestration of an illegal “election” over Guyanese territory, have sparked international condemnation and raised concerns of destabilization in the region.

Despite Venezuela’s posturing and what the President described as continued “acts of aggression and intimidation,” Ali assured citizens that Guyana remains committed to peace and to the rule of international law. He reaffirmed the country’s faith in the ongoing case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which seeks to uphold the 1899 Arbitral Award that firmly established Guyana’s borders.

“Venezuela’s claim to these waters is just as far-fetched as its claim to Guyana’s land territory,” Ali stated, referencing Venezuela’s objections to offshore oil production in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone. He noted that Venezuela has been officially informed of all authorized activities in Guyana’s maritime space.

The President also recounted a troubling incident earlier in the week, where Guyanese military personnel patrolling the Cuyuni River came under fire from armed groups operating from the Venezuelan side.

“Guyana formally protested this attack and reminded Venezuela of its responsibility under international law—to ensure its territory is not used to harm Guyana,” he said, calling on Venezuelan authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

In a pointed rebuke of Venezuela’s priorities, Ali added, “Before you spend time on sham elections, spend the resources and time to bring those criminals to justice.”

Throughout the evening, the crowd, draped in the colors of the Guyanese flag, responded with chants of “Essequibo is ours,” waving flags and joining in the cultural performances that marked the night as both a celebration of identity and a statement of resistance.

President Ali made it clear: there will be no negotiations over Guyana’s borders.

“Our borders were settled in the Arbitral Award of 1899. This man-made controversy invented by Venezuela will be appropriately dealt with at the ICJ. No other way. No other means. Because we are sure of what is ours, and Essequibo is ours,” he said.

The Guyana Defence Force has since ramped up patrols in border regions, especially in light of recent gunfire incidents and Venezuela’s ongoing provocations. So far, there is no evidence that Venezuela has carried out any electoral activities on Guyanese soil, but local authorities remain on high alert.

