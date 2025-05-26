PPP SAYS “WE’RE READY” AS ELECTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it is entering the 2025 election season with confidence, clarity, and a track record it believes speaks for itself. Following President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement of September 1st, 2025 as the date for General and Regional Elections, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo declared the party ready to meet the people with a message of continued progress.

In a statement that combined reflection and forward-thinking, Jagdeo reminded the nation that since returning to office in August 2020, the PPP government “hit the ground running.” He pointed to the administration’s early response to the global pandemic, which included swift action to expand testing, secure vaccines, and reopen the economy, alongside an emergency budget passed within 40 days that removed burdensome taxes and revived key sectors.

Jagdeo credited these early moves with setting the stage for what he described as “broad-based, inclusive growth” across the country. Thousands of jobs have been created in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and energy, while major investments have gone into healthcare, education, housing, and social welfare. Families have received thousands of house lots, mortgage rates have been lowered, and targeted relief initiatives, such as subsidies for electricity and water, and the removal of taxes on fuel, have helped ease the burden of global inflation.

He emphasized that these achievements were not just promises kept, but milestones exceeded. By listening to citizens and acting decisively, the PPP, he said, has ensured that miners, farmers, entrepreneurs, public servants, youth, and families from every corner of Guyana have all felt the benefits of governance.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2030 period, Jagdeo outlined a bold, tech-forward development agenda. The PPP plans to create thousands of additional jobs, particularly in healthcare, medical tourism, biotech, and information technology. Education will be modernized through greater focus on STEM, artificial intelligence, and digital literacy, while infrastructure development will include new highways, bridges, deep-water harbours, modern airports, and waterfront upgrades. These, he said, will reshape the country’s landscape and drive long-term economic diversification.

He also acknowledged challenges that remain, including the need for improved garbage collection, better drainage systems, expanded street lighting, and more land access for small miners and farmers, while pledging to address them directly in the next term.

Jagdeo did not shy away from criticizing the Parliamentary Opposition, whom he accused of engaging in obstructionism throughout the government’s term. He charged that the PNCR, APNU, AFC, and WPA, regardless of how they brand themselves, “have no track record to stand on” and predicted a campaign from them built on “lies, racism, and unrealistic populist promises.”

Despite this, he said the PPP will face the opposition’s campaign “head-on,” confident in its performance and vision.

Closing his statement with a note of unity and purpose, Jagdeo reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to democracy, social justice, and national development. “We will continue working to build a Guyana where every citizen – young and old, of every race, gender and religion – has the opportunity for a progressive and prosperous life,” he said.

