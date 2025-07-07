‘NO AMOUNT OF FLUFFING CAN SAVE PNC’ – JAMES BOND UNLOADS ON PARTY CRISIS

Once a prominent figure within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), attorney and political commentator James Bond is now calling out what he sees as the party’s steady decline. In a blunt assessment delivered during a recent appearance on the Starting Point podcast, Bond declared, “The PNC is at its weakest. It’s at its weakest, and no amount of fluffing, no amount of posturing could change that.”

Bond’s remarks come at a time Iwhen the PNCR—Guyana’s largest opposition party—is grappling with a wave of high-profile resignations and growing internal unease. Over the past several months, the party has lost several key members, including Amanza Walton-Desir, who cited being “silenced”; former General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond; Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram; Region Four Vice-Chairman Samuel Sandy; and Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira. Their collective message: the party is suffering from dysfunction and lacks clear leadership.

A longtime supporter of the PNCR, Bond was once considered one of its rising stars. He served as a parliamentarian and was actively involved in youth and legal affairs within the party. His legal acumen and public engagement made him a familiar and sometimes controversial figure in Guyana’s political landscape. But in recent years, Bond has grown increasingly critical of the party’s direction.

His latest critique directly challenges statements by current PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton, who has consistently maintained that the party remains unified and resilient. Bond dismissed that narrative as wishful thinking, arguing that the leadership is out of touch with the party’s grassroots reality.

With regional and general elections drawing closer, Bond issued a stark warning: if the PNCR doesn’t confront its internal issues head-on, it risks alienating its base and weakening its relevance on the national stage.

Bond has also made headlines earlier this year when he openly endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term—an unprecedented move for someone who once stood firmly in the PNCR’s corner.

For many longtime supporters, Bond’s remarks reflect a growing concern that the party which once shaped much of Guyana’s modern political history is now struggling to find its footing.

