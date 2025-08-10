Sunday, August 10, 2025
JAGDEO WARNS AMERINDIAN COMMUNITIES: “DON’T BE FOOLED BY MOHAMED’S PROMISES”

By HGPTV
BARTICA — People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has cautioned Amerindian communities and other residents of Region Seven to be wary of election-time promises, singling out businessman Azruddin Mohamed. Speaking at a rally in Bartica on Saturday, Jagdeo claimed that Mohamed would disappear after the polls, leaving voters empty-handed.

“They will come to Bartica and to communities across the region… they will promise money if you support them. But after September 2nd, Azruddin Mohamed will disappear. Who will be there to pay the money? You’re not going to get your money,” Jagdeo told the crowd.

Jagdeo referenced an alleged incident in Georgetown where a woman was reportedly assaulted after seeking GYD $50,000 she claimed was promised by Mohamed’s operatives. He also told supporters that the Mohameds were “being investigated by the United States government for a whole string of issues,” adding that some associated with them had lost bank accounts and were under sanctions.

“Don’t let your village on September 2nd be considered a pariah village,” Jagdeo urged, framing the PPP/C as the only national party that unites Guyanese of all ethnic backgrounds.

Azruddin Mohamed, a gold dealer and businessman, has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny in Guyana. In December 2023, U.S. authorities imposed sanctions on several Guyanese individuals linked to gold smuggling and money laundering networks. While Mohamed himself has publicly denied wrongdoing and has not been charged, his name has surfaced in local political debates, with government figures citing him in allegations of electoral inducements.

Mohamed has also made significant philanthropic donations in Guyana, including sponsoring sports events, donating equipment to schools, and funding community projects. His supporters argue that these efforts demonstrate a commitment to national development, while critics claim the timing and nature of some contributions suggest political motives.

Vote-buying allegations are not new in Guyana’s political arena. The Representation of the People Act makes it an offence to offer or accept money or material benefits in exchange for votes. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has repeatedly urged parties and citizens to report such incidents to the police for investigation.

By referencing both the allegations and Mohamed’s philanthropic record, the story reflects the heated political environment as the September 1 election approaches.

PM PHILLIPS BOASTS PPP/C RECORD, SAYS BARTICA IS “ALIVE AND KICKING”
