DR. ADAMS SAYS WEAK PLANNING LEAVES GUYANA VULNERABLE TO FUEL SHOCKS

HGP Nightly News – Former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Vincent Adams, is raising concerns about Guyana’s preparedness in the face of a developing fuel situation, arguing that weak planning and the absence of a clear policy direction have left the country exposed to external shocks. Speaking recently on the In The Ring programme, Adams said current global developments should have triggered earlier action from the authorities and warned that Guyana is now feeling the effects of not having a more structured energy strategy in place.

Drawing on his past experience with the United States Department of Energy, Dr. Adams said tensions in the Middle East and other international developments are the type of signals governments normally monitor closely when assessing risks to fuel supply and pricing. According to him, countries often move early to put contingency measures in place when such disruptions are developing, but he argued that Guyana has not demonstrated that level of preparedness. In his view, the current situation highlights the cost of not having a coordinated and forward-looking energy plan.

Adams also pointed to the financial side of the issue, noting that higher global oil prices are generating increased revenue for Guyana. He estimated that the country is earning millions of U.S. dollars more each day as a result of rising prices on the international market. But while that may strengthen national earnings, he argued that those additional funds should also be used strategically to ease the burden on citizens, including through possible fuel subsidies or other forms of support that could soften the impact of higher costs.

At the same time, Dr. Adams said Guyana must look beyond short-term relief and focus on building stronger long-term energy security. He stressed the importance of putting systems in place such as refining capacity and strategic reserves, which he suggested could help the country better manage future disruptions. For Adams, the issue is not only about responding to the current moment, but about ensuring Guyana is less vulnerable the next time international events place pressure on fuel markets.

He also warned that the implications extend well beyond the price of fuel at the pump. According to Adams, rising fuel costs can affect agriculture and food prices, particularly in a country that still depends heavily on imported inputs such as fertilisers. That means any failure to prepare for fuel instability can trigger broader economic consequences, reaching households through transport, production and the cost of basic goods. His argument was that energy policy must be treated as a central part of national economic planning, not an afterthought.

Dr. Adams maintained that what is needed now is more proactive planning, stronger coordination across Government and a more effective use of the resources Guyana already has. In his view, the country has the financial means to better cushion immediate challenges, but also needs a more serious long-term strategy if it is to protect citizens and strengthen energy security in the years ahead.

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