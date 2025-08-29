AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS GUYANA NEEDS “LESS TALK, MORE ACTION”

By: Javone Vickerie



Georgetown, Guyana – August 29, 2025 -Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party says Guyana needs a different kind of leadership, one that delivers results rather than promises. In an interview, Mohamed criticized what he described as “political experience without results,” arguing that decades of leadership have not solved the country’s most basic problems.

He pointed to Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was a Comedian before entering politics, as an example that leadership is not about political background but about service. “A leader is one that can serve the people, not serve themselves,” Mohamed said, repeating his call for “less talking and more action.”

Mohamed highlighted some of the country’s ongoing struggles, including frequent blackouts, limited access to safe water, and high poverty levels. He claimed that Georgetown recorded over 120 power outages last year and described seeing children along the Corentyne using trench water to bathe and cook. He also cited a United Nations report estimating that nearly half of Guyanese live in poverty.

The WIN leader said his party’s manifesto grew out of years of community visits. For the past three years, Mohamed said he has documented concerns from residents in areas such as the Berbice River and Kwakwani, and he pledged to address them if elected. “People want hope, and they want relief,” he said.

Among WIN’s proposals are increasing old-age pensions from $40,000 to $100,000 and raising the school cash grant from $55,000 to $100,000. Mohamed noted that some politicians dismissed the proposals as unsustainable, but he argued that the government later moved to adjust its own benefits. “Before it wasn’t sustainable. Now suddenly it is? That’s the leadership we have? Absolutely not,” he said.

Mohamed also recalled meeting a former sugar worker who lost both legs but never received benefits despite decades of service. According to him, the man is now voluntarily campaigning for WIN. “When you see people like that, living in those conditions, you have to help,” Mohamed said. “The system failed him, and it has failed too many others.”

Coming from a business background, Mohamed said his own family’s rise taught him how to achieve results. He told supporters that WIN’s campaign is built on restoring dignity and listening to ordinary people. “All across this country, people just want someone who listens and acts,” Mohamed said. “That’s what WIN stands for.”

Like this: Like Loading...