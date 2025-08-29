Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeArticlesAZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS GUYANA NEEDS “LESS TALK, MORE ACTION”
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS GUYANA NEEDS “LESS TALK, MORE ACTION”

By HGPTV
0
669

By: Javone Vickerie

Georgetown, Guyana – August 29, 2025 -Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party says Guyana needs a different kind of leadership, one that delivers results rather than promises. In an interview, Mohamed criticized what he described as “political experience without results,” arguing that decades of leadership have not solved the country’s most basic problems.

He pointed to Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was a Comedian before entering politics, as an example that leadership is not about political background but about service. “A leader is one that can serve the people, not serve themselves,” Mohamed said, repeating his call for “less talking and more action.”

Mohamed highlighted some of the country’s ongoing struggles, including frequent blackouts, limited access to safe water, and high poverty levels. He claimed that Georgetown recorded over 120 power outages last year and described seeing children along the Corentyne using trench water to bathe and cook. He also cited a United Nations report estimating that nearly half of Guyanese live in poverty.

The WIN leader said his party’s manifesto grew out of years of community visits. For the past three years, Mohamed said he has documented concerns from residents in areas such as the Berbice River and Kwakwani, and he pledged to address them if elected. “People want hope, and they want relief,” he said.

Among WIN’s proposals are increasing old-age pensions from $40,000 to $100,000 and raising the school cash grant from $55,000 to $100,000. Mohamed noted that some politicians dismissed the proposals as unsustainable, but he argued that the government later moved to adjust its own benefits. “Before it wasn’t sustainable. Now suddenly it is? That’s the leadership we have? Absolutely not,” he said.

Mohamed also recalled meeting a former sugar worker who lost both legs but never received benefits despite decades of service. According to him, the man is now voluntarily campaigning for WIN. “When you see people like that, living in those conditions, you have to help,” Mohamed said. “The system failed him, and it has failed too many others.”

Coming from a business background, Mohamed said his own family’s rise taught him how to achieve results. He told supporters that WIN’s campaign is built on restoring dignity and listening to ordinary people. “All across this country, people just want someone who listens and acts,” Mohamed said. “That’s what WIN stands for.”

Previous article
PPP DEMANDS POLLING CHANGES ON EAST COAST, OPPOSITION WALKS OUT
Next article
‘SISTERS, ASSEMBLE’: WALTON-DESIR MAKES PASSIONATE PLEA TO WOMEN AHEAD OF ELECTIONS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Two dead, one severely injured after speeding car slams into “lampposts”,...

PPP MINISTERS DEFEND RECORD, ACCUSE OPPOSITION OF “PLAYING DOLLYHOUSE” WITH GUYANA’S...