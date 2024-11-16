Saturday, November 16, 2024
NARCOTICS SYNDICATES HAVE CORRUPTED SENIOR LEADERS OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Travis Chase reports on growing concerns that narcotics syndicates have deeply infiltrated and corrupted senior levels of the Guyana Police Force. This issue comes into sharper focus following the discovery of 4.4 tonnes of cocaine at Matthews Ridge, after which there have been no arrests. The lack of action in such a significant drug bust raises serious questions about the integrity and efficacy of law enforcement in dealing with drug-related crimes.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
