PRESIDENT ALI’S 5:30AM MEETING WITH CONTRACTORS IS AN “ULTIMATE ADMISSION OF FAILURE ON HIS PART” – NIGEL HUGHES

The General Secretary of the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic responded to critics on Thursday, defending the government’s decision to lease a second power ship. He argued that the cost associated with renting the vessel is comparable to the expenses that Guyana Power & Light Inc. would incur to meet the current energy demand. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details on the General Secretary’s defense and the broader context of the decision as it relates to Guyana’s energy supply challenges.

