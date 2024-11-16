GUYEXPO 2024 OPENS, EXHIBITORS OFFERING A RANGE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

This year’s GuyExpo, which opened on Thursday evening at the National Exhibition Center in Sophia, features more than 200 businesses. Nightly News was on-site, capturing insights from various business owners about their products and services. These businesses span a range of industries, demonstrating the vibrancy and diversity of Guyana’s economic landscape. Dacia Richards provides more details on the event, including interviews with exhibitors and their expectations for business growth and opportunities stemming from their participation in the expo.
