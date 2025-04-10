AG NANDLALL DENIES BLACKMAILING THE MOHAMEDS,SAYS HE MET WITH THEM AFTER THE SANCTION ONLY AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A senior executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has strongly denied allegations that he attempted to blackmail prominent businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed.

The accusations, reportedly made by members of the Mohamed family, surfaced amid ongoing tensions involving investigations by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) into alleged tax evasion linked to the family’s businesses.

In an official statement, the PPP executive called the claims “unfounded and malicious,” asserting that they are an attempt to damage his reputation and distract from ongoing investigations.

“I categorically deny any attempt at blackmail or intimidation. These allegations are completely baseless,” he stated.

The controversy further escalates friction between the Mohamed family and the PPP administration, particularly amid speculation regarding Azruddin Mohamed’s potential political entry ahead of the 2025 elections.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations as investigations continue.

