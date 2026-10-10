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MV Barima Inquiry: Commissioners Inspect Maritime Facilities As Investigation Deepens

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As it intensifies its forensic investigation into the catastrophic July 18 sinking of the government-operated ferry MV Barima, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) has launched on-site technical inspections of Guyana’s core maritime infrastructure, vessel clearance procedures, and regulatory enforcement bodies.

Led by Commission Chairman Justice Godfrey P. Smith, the panel initiated field operations on Thursday, visiting the Kingston Wharf, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

The investigative site visits are designed to provide commissioners with a firsthand audit of pre-departure inspection protocols, regulatory oversight, vessel maintenance routines, and passenger-manifest monitoring systems to determine whether administrative negligence, overlooked technical warnings, or systemic regulatory lapses contributed to the loss of dozens of lives in open waters.

Auditing the Regulatory Architecture: Wharves, MARAD, and T&HD

The site visits represent a critical phase in the CoI’s initial fact-finding roadmap, examining how state maritime watchdogs execute safety and seaworthiness mandates:

  • Inspection Protocols Under the Microscope: Commissioners inspected physical docking and loading facilities at the Kingston Wharf to assess how passenger limits, vehicle stowage, and heavy cargo loadings are monitored before vessels depart the Demerara River.
  • Scrutiny of MARAD and T&HD: At the headquarters of MARAD and the Transport and Harbours Department, the tribunal examined bureaucratic systems responsible for licensing, dry-dock maintenance schedules, voyage clearances, and enforcement of safety regulations.
  • Probing Overlooked Warnings: Field inquiries focused on identifying potential systemic breakdowns and evaluating whether port officials ignored or bypassed mechanical warnings, engine compromises, or weight imbalances reported before the July 18 voyage.

Technical and Legal Commission Panel

The investigative panel brings together specialized expertise across judicial evaluation, marine engineering, compliance auditing, admiralty law, and naval operations:

  • Justice Godfrey P. Smith (Chairman): Leading judicial oversight, procedural fairness, and evidentiary evaluations.
  • Dr. Andrzej Jasionowski: Eminent Polish naval architect and marine engineer, leading technical reconstructions of the vessel’s naval architecture, structural condition, and hydrodynamic failure modes.
  • Captain Hamada Fouda: Maritime surveyor and compliance auditor, evaluating vessel certification, safety apparatus compliance, and international seamanship protocols.
  • Nyree Dawn Alfonso: Prominent Attorney-at-Law specializing in admiralty and maritime law, leading legal compliance and regulatory accountability inquiries.
  • Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Hayden Pritchard: Former naval chief specializing in maritime operations, coastal defense, emergency search-and-rescue protocols, and operational preparedness.

Expanding the Inquiry: Dry Docks, Region One Outreach, and Six-Month Hearings

The Commission’s field inspections will expand beyond state terminals into private and commercial servicing hubs before heading into the hinterland:

  • Commercial Dry-Dock Inspections: In upcoming field audits, the Commissioners will inspect the GOOPIE shipyard and Guyana Ports Inc. dry-dock facilities to scrutinize the vessel’s historical overhaul, retrofitting, and underwater hull repair records.
  • Hinterland Engagement in Region One: The panel is scheduled to travel directly to Mabaruma and Port Kaituma (Barima-Waini) to inspect regional docking wharves and hold meetings with bereaved families, community elders, and local survivors.
  • Six-Month Investigative Timeline: Formal evidentiary public hearings are set to commence at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), involving sworn testimonies from more than 100 witnesses over an inquiry docket anticipated to last approximately six months.

For the families of the deceased and the survivors who endured the disaster, the deepening inquiry represents a vital process to establish the truth of what transpired aboard the vessel and ensure that those responsible for regulatory or operational failures are held accountable.

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