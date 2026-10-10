Commissioners To Decide Whether Ministers Indar & Edghill Will Appear Before Presidential MV Barima COI

Civilians Facing 72 Murder Charges May Be Called

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

LILIENDAAL, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the catastrophic sinking of the state-operated ferry MV Barima has yet to decide whether Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar will be summoned to testify before the tribunal.

The disclosure was made by Chairman of the Commission, Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith, during preliminary engagements with families of the deceased and missing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Both ministers hold direct executive and ministerial oversight of Guyana’s public transportation sector, including the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD). Justice Smith cautioned that the commission is currently in the evidence-review phase and will avoid premature conclusions, but affirmed that if the evidentiary trail warrants their appearance, the panel will officially call both ministers.

Assessing Ministerial Scrutiny: Following the Evidentiary Trail

Addressing media inquiries regarding whether high-level government officials will be placed on the stand, Chairman Justice Smith stated that ministerial subpoenas remain an open determination contingent strictly on facts uncovered during investigations:

Evidence Evaluation Stage: The five-member panel is currently reviewing voyage documentation, regulatory files, and maintenance logs obtained during initial site inspections of T&HD, Kingston Wharf, and MARAD.

The five-member panel is currently reviewing voyage documentation, regulatory files, and maintenance logs obtained during initial site inspections of T&HD, Kingston Wharf, and MARAD. No Blanket Exemptions: Justice Smith noted that no official is exempt if evidence shows their decisions, directives, or omissions impacted the seaworthiness, loading, or clearance of the ill-fated vessel.

“We have not reached that stage yet. We are still examining the evidence, and if it requires for the Ministers to show before the Commission, they will be asked to come before the Commission,” Justice Smith confirmed.

Incarcerated Civilians Facing 72 Murder Charges May Be Heard

During the consultations, families of victims and those still missing from the sunken 87-year-old vessel raised serious concerns regarding whether statements and appearances would be gathered from the three civilians currently remanded on 72 murder charges linked to the disaster.

Justice Smith indicated that despite concurrent criminal prosecutions, the commission has not closed the door on hearing from the accused men:

Access to Critical Facts: The Chairman acknowledged that the accused hold vital eyewitness and operational knowledge regarding what transpired before and during the capsize.

The Chairman acknowledged that the accused hold vital eyewitness and operational knowledge regarding what transpired before and during the capsize. Balancing Testimonies with Due Process: While legal safeguards against self-incrimination govern accused individuals, the commission is actively weighing procedural mechanisms to take statements or hear from them where permissible.

“It is obvious that [they] hold important information and we will certainly ask to hear from them,” Justice Smith stated regarding the possibility of engaging the remanded individuals.

Disaster Baselines: 83 Days Since the Ferry Sinking

Friday, October 9, 2026, marked 83 days since the government-operated MV Barima went down off the Essequibo Coast en route to Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini):

Casualty Audit: State authorities have confirmed that 73 persons died in the tragedy, while 75 passengers and crew—including children—made it to safety . Several individuals remain officially listed as missing and unaccounted for.

State authorities have confirmed that in the tragedy, while . Several individuals remain officially listed as missing and unaccounted for. Public Hearings Imminent: Formal public evidentiary hearings will officially open on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, featuring testimonies from more than 100 anticipated witnesses over an estimated six-month inquiry.