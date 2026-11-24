Committee of Supply Approves $78.1M in Contingencies Advances and Scrutinizes $1B Cash Grant Allocation Amid $89.8B Supplementary Budget Review

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Parliament’s Committee of Supply on Monday, November 23, 2026, approved $78.1 million in advances from the Contingencies Fund for the Ministries of Agriculture and Education covering the period July 31 to November 10, 2026, while also scrutinizing a $1 billion supplementary request to complete disbursements under the government’s $100,000 cash grant programme.

The line-by-line review forms part of the National Assembly’s examination of two financial papers totaling G$89.8 billion, which were tabled on November 18, 2026, by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh.

Prime Minister Defends $1 Billion Cash Grant Request for 12,500 Additional Payments

During the Committee of Supply session, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul pressed the government on the scope and beneficiary count behind the additional $1 billion allocation for the $100,000 cash grant initiative.

“May I ask the Hon. PM how many persons are you catering for from the request of 1 billion dollars?” — Ganesh Mahipaul, APNU Member of Parliament

Responding to the query, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips defended the request, stating that the government remains committed to ensuring every eligible Guyanese receives the grant. Combined with unspent funds remaining from the 2026 National Budget, the extra $1 billion will sustain disbursements through year-end:

12,500 Additional Recipients: Prime Minister Phillips explained that the $1 billion allocation is required to “mop up” remaining payouts, as officials anticipate an additional 12,500 payments to be processed.

Prime Minister Phillips explained that the $1 billion allocation is required to “mop up” remaining payouts, as officials anticipate an additional to be processed. Registration Figures & Audit Oversight: Across Regions One to Ten, a total of 632,628 persons have registered or attempted to register for the grant, with the Prime Minister noting that the entire disbursement exercise remains subject to scrutiny by the Auditor General .

Across Regions One to Ten, a total of have registered or attempted to register for the grant, with the Prime Minister noting that the entire disbursement exercise remains subject to scrutiny by the . Online Portal Restored: Addressing complaints regarding accessibility issues on the digital cash grant registration portal, Phillips clarified that the platform had been taken offline temporarily for maintenance and is now back online for applicants who experienced difficulties.

“The money that is requested is basically to mop up because we expect an additional sum of 12,500 more payments to be made… It is now up and running, so those persons who had issues registering can attempt to re-register now.” — Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Breakdown of the G$89.8 Billion Supplementary Financial Papers

The Committee’s scrutiny spans Financial Paper No. 2 and Financial Paper No. 3, covering emergency advances alongside major capital and utility allocations:

Legislative Instrument Allocation Amount (GYD) Designated Purpose & Sectoral Breakdown Financial Paper No. 2 (Approved Monday) $78.1 million Contingencies Fund advances (July 31 – Nov. 10, 2026) for emergency repairs at the Guyana School of Agriculture and Ministry of Education security costs. Cash Grant Supplementary Request $1.0 billion Mop-up allocation to cover approximately 12,500 remaining $100,000 cash grant payments through year-end. Financial Paper No. 3 — Public Works $27.4 billion Ongoing and expanded national road and public infrastructure programmes. Financial Paper No. 3 — Gas-to-Energy $24.7 billion Continued execution and expansion of the flagship Gas-to-Energy project. Financial Paper No. 3 — Electricity Providers $11.3 billion Support for electricity providers facing higher fuel costs, including $8.0 billion specifically for Guyana Power and Light (GPL). Combined Supplementary Total $89.8 billion Total additional funding sought across both financial papers tabled November 18, 2026.

In addition to the financial papers, Monday’s parliamentary Order Paper listed the continuation of the second-reading debate on the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill.