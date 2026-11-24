President Irfaan Ali Orders 50% November Bill Reduction for Region Six Customers and Launches Full Investigation Into 45-Hour GPL Outage

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has instructed Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) to grant a 50 percent reduction on November 2026 electricity bills to all consumers in Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne) affected by a prolonged power outage exceeding 45 hours, while ordering a full-scale investigation into the root causes of the grid failure and restoration delays.

Calling the extended blackout “wholly unacceptable” over the weekend, President Ali acknowledged the severe hardship and disruption inflicted on families, businesses, and essential public services—emphasizing that while billing relief offers immediate support, it cannot undo the inconvenience and economic losses suffered by residents.

“I have instructed that every customer in the affected area receive a 50% reduction in their November electricity bill.” — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Impact Across East Berbice–Corentyne and GPL’s Public Apology

According to operational figures cited in the report, the prolonged shutdown impacted approximately 15,000 GPL customers along the corridor stretching from Mara through New Amsterdam to Williamsburg—representing roughly 38.5 percent of East Berbice’s estimated 39,000 electricity customers, while also disrupting local water services.

Following the mobilization of technical crews to restore power across the affected communities, GPL Chief Executive Officer Kesh Nandlall and his management team issued a public apology to consumers:

“First of all, let me say sorry on behalf of the Guyana Power & Light to all our consumers for the prolonged outage.” — Kesh Nandlall, Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Outage & Relief Metric Verified Figure / Scope Outage Duration Exceeding 45 hours Affected Corridor Mara through New Amsterdam to Williamsburg (Region Six) Affected Customers Approximately 15,000 consumers (~38.5% of East Berbice’s ~39,000 customer base) Consumer Billing Relief 50% reduction on November 2026 electricity bills for all affected customers

Full Investigation Launched Amid Prior Warning That ‘Heads Will Roll’

President Ali made clear that restoring electricity does not close the matter—insisting that residents are entitled to a transparent, honest explanation of what triggered the shutdown and why restoration took more than 45 hours:

Scope of the Inquiry: A full and thorough investigation has been launched to establish exactly what went wrong, evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of GPL’s emergency response, and identify concrete safeguards to prevent a recurrence.

A full and thorough investigation has been launched to establish exactly what went wrong, evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of GPL’s emergency response, and identify concrete safeguards to prevent a recurrence. Protecting Essential Services: The President directed GPL to stabilize power delivery, strengthen emergency response protocols, communicate clearly with customers, and place special emphasis on protecting hospitals, water supplies, and other critical services .

The President directed GPL to stabilize power delivery, strengthen emergency response protocols, communicate clearly with customers, and place special emphasis on protecting . Accountability Warning Reaffirmed: The inquiry unfolds against President Ali’s earlier stern warning to GPL’s leadership regarding the substantial financial resources being injected into the state utility—reiterating that failure to deliver marked operational improvements would bring direct consequences:

“I have made it very clear to the management of GPL that heads will roll there too.” — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

With the investigation now underway, political observers and residents alike await the formal findings to see what corrective measures or executive actions will follow.