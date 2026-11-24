By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — At just 21 years old, Darshanie Persaud has emerged as one of Guyana’s brightest young legal talents—graduating from the University of Guyana (UG) as the Best Graduating Law Student in 2026 with an impressive 3.9 Grade Point Average (GPA) and the prestigious Pro-Chancellor’s Medal.

Born in Berbice and raised in Region Four from an early age in a single-parent household, Persaud’s rise from North Ruimveldt Multilateral School to the pinnacle of UG’s Department of Law stands as a testament to discipline, sacrifice, and resilience. She credits her mother—who raised her as a single parent—as her greatest inspiration, instilling the values and unwavering support that carried her through every academic milestone.

An Unbroken Chain of Academic Excellence

Persaud’s 2026 University of Guyana honours cap a remarkable streak of top-ranking performances across secondary, sixth-form, and tertiary education:

Year / Stage Institution Academic Honour & Milestone 2021 (CSEC) North Ruimveldt Multilateral / Secondary School Graduated as Valedictorian at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. 2023 (CAPE) The Bishops’ High School Pursued the Associate Degree in Law programme and emerged once again as Valedictorian at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level. 2026 (LL.B.) University of Guyana Named Best Graduating Law Student (2026) with a 3.9 GPA and awarded the Pro-Chancellor’s Medal. Current Hugh Wooding Law School (Trinidad & Tobago) Currently pursuing her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) toward admission to the bar.

Judicial Internships, Advocacy, and Campus Leadership

Driven by a desire to expand opportunities for her family while using legal advocacy to uplift citizens who lack the means to make their voices heard, Persaud paired classroom excellence with hands-on courtroom exposure and student leadership:

Regional & National Judicial Internships: During the summer of 2026 , Persaud was selected for a prestigious internship at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) . Through the Guyana Association of Women Judges (GAWJ) , she also interned at the Supreme Court of Guyana , gaining direct insight into judicial administration and professional ethics.

During the , Persaud was selected for a prestigious internship at the . Through the , she also interned at the , gaining direct insight into judicial administration and professional ethics. Student Governance & Mooting: At UG, she sharpened her oral advocacy through competitive mooting, served as Organising Secretary on the University of Guyana Law Society’s 2025/2026 Executive Board, and actively contributed to the University of Guyana Female Empowerment Movement.

Balancing Ambition with Personal Fulfilment

Away from her legal studies, Persaud enjoys graphic design, painting, cooking, exploring nature, and seeking new adventures, noting that personal fulfilment is just as vital as professional achievement.

Reflecting on her journey from North Ruimveldt to Hugh Wooding Law School, she emphasized that a young person’s background should never cap their aspirations—urging youths still finding their path to remain patient, trust themselves, and keep moving steadily toward their goals even when outcomes appear uncertain.