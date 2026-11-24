By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd has made clear that Guyana will not engage in any bilateral negotiations with Venezuela regarding the 1899 Arbitral Award, reaffirming that the border controversy remains properly before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—where a final ruling is anticipated as early as the first quarter of 2027.

In a firm policy statement issued Friday night, November 20, 2026 (filed by HGP Nightly News on November 23), Minister Todd responded to diplomatic unease triggered by the U.S. Embassy’s recent reference to “consent of both parties” as a potential mechanism for resolving the boundary dispute, as well as reports that a former U.S. State Department official had floated a territorial cession proposal earlier this year.

“In fact, we can expect a judgement as early as the first quarter of 2027… Guyana remains committed to the process, and we have repeatedly stated at the highest level that Guyana will abide by the ruling.” — Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Guyana’s Unwavering Position: Judicial Settlement Over Bilateral Talks

While senior Guyanese officials welcomed the U.S. Embassy’s reassurance of Washington’s continued support for Guyana, the Embassy’s mention of “consent by both parties” prompted Georgetown to reiterate its categorical rejection of bilateral talks with Caracas over the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award:

Full Commitment to the ICJ: Minister Todd underscored that Guyana will not waver from the judicial process before the World Court, noting that resolving the matter at the ICJ aligns squarely with the rule of international law—and urging Venezuela to likewise respect international legal norms rather than pressing for bilateral negotiations.

Minister Todd underscored that Guyana will not waver from the judicial process before the World Court, noting that resolving the matter at the ICJ aligns squarely with the rule of international law—and urging Venezuela to likewise respect international legal norms rather than pressing for bilateral negotiations. Confirming the September Diplomatic Exchange: Todd confirmed that during a September 2026 meeting between Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and a now-removed U.S. State Department official, the American official floated a plan for bilateral negotiations that reportedly contemplated Guyana ceding part of its territory to Venezuela. Foreign Secretary Persaud immediately objected on the spot, reiterating that Guyana will never negotiate over its sovereign territory.

Todd confirmed that during a September 2026 meeting between Foreign Secretary and a now-removed U.S. State Department official, the American official floated a plan for bilateral negotiations that reportedly contemplated Guyana ceding part of its territory to Venezuela. Foreign Secretary Persaud immediately objected on the spot, reiterating that Guyana will never negotiate over its sovereign territory. Status of the Former U.S. Official: The U.S. official who pitched the proposal has since been removed from the State Department, though reports indicate he has maintained that he was acting on behalf of the White House.

President Irfaan Ali: Guyana Will Defend ‘Every Square Inch’ of Essequibo

Reinforcing the Foreign Ministry’s stance over the weekend, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali vowed that Guyana will never surrender any portion of the Essequibo region, declaring that the territory’s status is non-negotiable:

“Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are not matters for negotiation. They are matters of national patrimony.” — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali reminded citizens that all of Essequibo belongs to Guyana and pledged that his administration remains committed to defending “every square inch” of national territory. Even as Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez continues to press for bilateral negotiations, Georgetown remains steadfast in seeking a definitive ICJ judgment affirming the 1899 Arbitral Award as the final and binding settlement of the land boundary.