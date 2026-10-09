ERC To Host National Consultation On Constitutional Reform

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

LILIENDAAL, GREATER GEORGETOWN — The constitutional Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is set to host a major National Consultation on Constitutional Reform on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, focusing on ethnic harmony, non-discrimination, equality, and institutional accountability.

The full-day event, running from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, will also present the commission’s newly developed Draft Glossary of Ethnically Sensitive Terms.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Head of the ERC’s Public Education and Awareness Unit, Dwijendra Rooplall, explained that the initiative provides a structured platform for citizens, civil society groups, community leaders, policymakers, and opposition stakeholders to channel actionable amendments directly into Guyana’s ongoing supreme law review.

Actionable Amendments: 11 Working Groups Targeting Discrimination and Inclusion

The consultation is designed to move beyond theoretical debates by translating civic recommendations into concrete, clause-by-clause constitutional provisions:

Core Focus Areas: The forum will center on ethnic relations, legal equality, systematic inclusion, protection from institutional discrimination, and ethnic security guarantees.

The forum will center on ethnic relations, legal equality, systematic inclusion, protection from institutional discrimination, and ethnic security guarantees. 11 Working Groups: Attendees will be divided across 11 thematic focus groups to audit the performance of statutory bodies tasked with promoting racial harmony and evaluate whether current constitutional remedies are adequate.

Attendees will be divided across to audit the performance of statutory bodies tasked with promoting racial harmony and evaluate whether current constitutional remedies are adequate. Direct Constitutional Applicability: Rooplall emphasized that discussions must identify specific articles within the Constitution of Guyana where targeted revisions can enforce tangible protections.

“There is a constitutional applicability in the sense that you can point to a provision in the Constitution that these amendments and recommendations that you are putting forth can bring about actionable change,” Rooplall stated.

December 31 Target for Constitutional Reform Commission Submission

The feedback gathered during the plenary and breakout sessions will form the basis of a formal submission to the national constitutional body:

CRC Timetable: All synthesized resolutions, citizen memorandums, and structural proposals will be finalized and submitted to the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) ahead of its December 31, 2026 reporting deadline.

All synthesized resolutions, citizen memorandums, and structural proposals will be finalized and submitted to the ahead of its reporting deadline. Confidential Submissions Accommodated: Recognizing the sensitive nature of racial and political discourse, Rooplall clarified that while public debates are encouraged, provisions are established for citizens to submit recommendations privately and confidentially if they fear public scrutiny.

“The objective or the idea of the meeting is to garner feedback and once we have that feedback recorded… and submit it to the Constitutional Reform Commission before their December deadline,” Rooplall explained.

The Draft Glossary of Ethnically Sensitive Terms

In addition to constitutional clauses, the consultation will introduce the ERC’s Draft Glossary of Ethnically Sensitive Terms:

Language and Social Impact: The tool is designed to enhance public and media literacy around racial terminology, outlining how specific words, historical epithets, and colloquial phrases reinforce prejudice, sow discord, or incite ethnic hostility.

The tool is designed to enhance public and media literacy around racial terminology, outlining how specific words, historical epithets, and colloquial phrases reinforce prejudice, sow discord, or incite ethnic hostility. Public Review: Participants will have dedicated time during the afternoon session to review the draft text, debate definitions, and provide corrective feedback before the glossary is finalized as a national educational benchmark.

The ERC reiterated that the October 13 forum remains open to all members of the public, urging widespread participation to ensure Guyana’s amended constitutional framework reflects the lived experiences and security needs of all ethnic groups.