MOHAMEDS EXTRADITION CASE: DEFENCE PRESSES FOR FULL DOCUMENTATION BY FRIDAY

GEORGETOWN – The high-profile extradition proceedings for U.S.-indicted businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin resumed on Monday with another round of document disclosures at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, as both sides prepare for what is expected to be a legally complex battle.

After the hearing, Prosecutor Terrence Williams confirmed that the documents submitted form the complete set supplied by the United States. “This is the evidence supporting the request from the United States,” he told reporters, stressing that the material represents “the second and final request.”

Williams noted that although the defence had raised questions about whether the paperwork was properly processed, the prosecution shared the documents “as early as possible,” even before they were formally transmitted through diplomatic channels.

Outside the courthouse, the Mohameds, each wanted in the U.S. on multiple criminal charges, stood alongside their attorneys as defence lawyer Siand Dhurjon challenged that claim. He said Monday’s session marked the third hearing in which the prosecution still had not produced the full bundle of supporting documents.

“Today they disclosed some documents, but not all documents,” Dhurjon said. He told the court that prosecutors requested until Friday to complete disclosure, and while the defence did not object, it insisted that the remaining files must be properly authenticated through the required diplomatic pathways.

“That is important,” Dhurjon explained, “because all of these things have to be established before the court of law before any lawful extradition order can be made.” He added that the defence is preparing to raise constitutional arguments at the next hearing, noting that fresh issues could arise once the final documents are delivered.

With Friday now set as a critical deadline, the extradition case, already one of the most closely watched legal matters of the year, continues to build toward a pivotal courtroom confrontation.

Like this: Like Loading...