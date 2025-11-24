IT TECHNICIAN JAILED FOR LEAKING EX-GIRLFRIEND’S PRIVATE PHOTOS

GEORGETOWN – A Georgetown court has handed down a stinging sentence to 34-year-old IT technician Jeremy Smith, who will now spend 24 months in prison after being found guilty of stealing and leaking his ex-girlfriend’s private photos online. He was also hit with a $2.5 million fine.

Smith was first charged back in July 2024 after his former girlfriend told police that he accessed her phone without permission, went through her WhatsApp messages, copied several intimate photos, and later dumped them on social media when the relationship ended.

The court heard that the woman’s nightmare didn’t end with the leak. She testified that Smith repeatedly called and harassed her even after she reported him, forcing her to make additional complaints as the case moved forward.

It also emerged during the trial that this wasn’t the first time she had sought protection. Two years before the cybercrime incident, she had already taken out a restraining order against Smith because of what she described as persistent threats.

Smith’s conviction comes as Guyana’s courts continue to confront a growing number of revenge-porn and digital harassment matters. Authorities say several similar cases are currently before the courts, signalling a troubling rise in technology-enabled abuse.

After sentencing, Smith was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his two-year term.

