Tuesday, November 25, 2025
HomeArticlesIT TECHNICIAN JAILED FOR LEAKING EX-GIRLFRIEND’S PRIVATE PHOTOS
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

IT TECHNICIAN JAILED FOR LEAKING EX-GIRLFRIEND’S PRIVATE PHOTOS

By HGPTV
0
179

GEORGETOWN – A Georgetown court has handed down a stinging sentence to 34-year-old IT technician Jeremy Smith, who will now spend 24 months in prison after being found guilty of stealing and leaking his ex-girlfriend’s private photos online. He was also hit with a $2.5 million fine.

Smith was first charged back in July 2024 after his former girlfriend told police that he accessed her phone without permission, went through her WhatsApp messages, copied several intimate photos, and later dumped them on social media when the relationship ended.

The court heard that the woman’s nightmare didn’t end with the leak. She testified that Smith repeatedly called and harassed her even after she reported him, forcing her to make additional complaints as the case moved forward.

It also emerged during the trial that this wasn’t the first time she had sought protection. Two years before the cybercrime incident, she had already taken out a restraining order against Smith because of what she described as persistent threats.

Smith’s conviction comes as Guyana’s courts continue to confront a growing number of revenge-porn and digital harassment matters. Authorities say several similar cases are currently before the courts, signalling a troubling rise in technology-enabled abuse.

After sentencing, Smith was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his two-year term.

Previous article
MOHAMEDS EXTRADITION CASE: DEFENCE PRESSES FOR FULL DOCUMENTATION BY FRIDAY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man allegedly stabbed to death, found on roadway after visiting girlfriend’s...

Taxi driver robbed of over $400,000 in cash, jewellery, cellular phone...