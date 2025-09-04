COMMISSIONER GUNRAJ: ‘RECOUNTS WON’T CHANGE A THING’

Georgetown, Guyana – September 4, 2025 – Government-appointed GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj has blasted fresh recount demands, insisting the results of Guyana’s 2025 elections are already clear and final. Speaking Thursday morning outside GECOM headquarters, Gunraj accused some parties of trying to disguise electoral defeat as flaws in the process.

“Elections were conducted on Monday in almost 2,800 polling stations across the country. Every party had representatives present, and those representatives signed off on the Statements of Poll. Those Statements of Poll formed the results. To now come after the fact and claim otherwise, it is not the process they are dissatisfied with, it is their own numbers,” he said.

While acknowledging that the law allows for recounts, and confirming that one had been granted for 391 ballot boxes on the East Coast of Demerara, Gunraj argued the effort is a waste of time. “You’re entitled to the recount, but holding back, delaying the inevitable, it’s just sad. You’re holding back the country,” he declared.

Gunraj praised the efficiency of the elections, noting that all declarations were made by Wednesday, the fastest timeline he had seen in years. He said the process was “properly executed” and urged the nation to accept the results. “On Tuesday morning the streets were busy, business as usual. That says something about our growth as a nation. To now attempt to reverse that by delaying what is clearly the inevitable is very unfortunate,” he warned.

With the recount about to begin, Gunraj left little doubt about his view: “The process was transparent, the results are clear. It’s time to move on with our lives.”

