Monday, November 24, 2025
REGGAE ICON JIMMY CLIFF PASSES AWAY AT 81

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The world of music is mourning the loss of reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, who passed away at the age of 81. Cliff, whose groundbreaking work helped bring reggae to global prominence, died following a seizure and pneumonia, according to a statement released by his family on Monday.

Cliff, born James Chambers, was known for timeless hits such as “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” “The Harder They Come,” and “Many Rivers to Cross.” His influential career spanned more than six decades, earning him international acclaim as both a singer and actor. He also starred in the classic 1972 film The Harder They Come, which helped introduce reggae to worldwide audiences.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram, his wife Latifa Chambers shared the devastating news.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.”

She expressed deep gratitude to the many people who supported Cliff throughout his life:

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Chambers also thanked the medical staff who cared for the reggae icon during his illness.

The statement—signed by Latifa and their two children, Latifa and Lilty—closed with a simple but powerful tribute:

“We see you, Legend.”

Jimmy Cliff leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the pioneers of reggae music, a cultural ambassador, and an artist whose influence shaped generations.

May he rest in peace.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
