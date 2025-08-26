MOHAMED: WIN WILL NOT JOIN PPP OR APNU AFTER ELECTIONS

Georgetown, Guyana – August 26, 2025 – WIN Party presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed has strongly denied rumors that his movement plans to partner with either the governing PPP/C or the opposition APNU after next week’s general election.

In a video message uploaded to WIN’s social media page, Mohamed said both major parties were spreading lies in an effort to slow his party’s momentum. He insisted that WIN is running as an independent force and that, by law, it is too late for any political partnership to be formed.

“WIN categorically denies any claims of secret deals or arrangements with any political party,” Mohamed declared. “Our coalition is not with any political party. It is with all Guyanese united for progress and prosperity.”

He said the rumors were a reaction to internal polls showing WIN in the lead heading into Monday’s election. According to Mohamed, both APNU and the PPP have found common ground in trying to discredit a party that is less than 90 days old.

“Thousands have told me, ‘Mr. Mohamed, do not collate with these parties or we will not support you.’ I made a commitment to voters, and I will not disappoint them,” he added.

The WIN candidate described his campaign as a “historic movement” never before seen in the Western Hemisphere and claimed that the “big blue wave” of support could not be stopped. He ended the message with a direct appeal: “There is only one choice—WIN. With WIN, we win together.”

