MOHAMED UNVEILS PLAN TO INCREASE RISK ALLOWANCE AND CASH GRANTS FOR SERVICE FAMILIES

Georgetown, Guyana – August 21, 2025 – WIN Party presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed has made a direct appeal to members of the Joint Services, who are scheduled to cast their ballots tomorrow in the general and regional elections. In his message, Mohamed pledged sweeping reforms to improve the lives of service members and their families, promising that under a WIN government, their sacrifices will be recognized with real support rather than symbolic gestures.

“The brave men and women of the Joint Services will make a choice—a choice about who truly stands with you, who understands your struggles, and who will fight for your families,” Mohamed said. He explained that after traveling across Guyana and listening to service members’ concerns, the WIN Party is prepared to act with policies that will ease financial burdens and restore dignity to their service.

Among his promises are a 40% reduction in the cost of house lots for all service members, along with grants of up to $700,000 to help build the foundations of new homes. Mohamed pledged that utility connections would be in place before approvals are issued and that applications would be prioritized.

He criticized the low level of allowances currently offered in 2025, describing them as “appalling,” and vowed to significantly increase travel, uniform, rent, and special service allowances while also cutting PAYE from 25% to 20%. To ease family pressures, Mohamed committed to providing $100,000 cash grants for each child of service members, free school transportation, and scaled salary increases of up to 50%, along with substantial monthly risk allowances.

He further promised priority access to scholarships for families, full coverage of medical expenses for injured officers, and an increase in the death-in-service benefit from $1 million to $5 million. Additional measures would include extended maternity leave (from three to four months) and duty-free concessions on vehicles up to 2000cc for Station Sergeants and 2500cc for Inspectors. Mohamed also said overtime pay would be significantly raised and the traditional year-end bonus would remain in place.

“As the next President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, I have listened. I have recognized your sacrifice and service. You deserve better, and you will get what you deserve,” Mohamed declared, urging service members to consider their future as they head to the polls on August 22. “Together we can build a Guyana where your service is valued, your families are supported, and your future is secure. Vote WIN in 2025—we will win together.”

Like this: Like Loading...