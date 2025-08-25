Monday, August 25, 2025
HomeArticles“NO MORE HANDOUTS”: AFC UNVEILS 25-POINT PLAN TO SPEND OIL MONEY ON...
ArticlesBUSINESSEDUCATIONELECTIONS 2025HealthNewsPolitics

“NO MORE HANDOUTS”: AFC UNVEILS 25-POINT PLAN TO SPEND OIL MONEY ON THE PEOPLE

By HGPTV
0
121
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 82?

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Free house lots for every citizen turning 18. Pensions doubled to $100,000 a month. New cash grants for school children. These were just some of the bold promises unveiled Friday as the Alliance for Change (AFC) launched its 25-point manifesto, declaring that Guyana’s oil wealth must go directly into the hands of ordinary people.

At the party’s weekly press conference, executives said the plan was not an election gimmick but the product of more than a year of consultations and “listening sessions” in communities across the country. Party executive Cathy Hughes, calling the document an “action plan,” said it was carefully costed and designed to transform lives.

She dismissed what she described as the PPP/C’s “piecemeal handouts,” insisting that the AFC’s proposals would legislate guaranteed support for families. “This manifesto is committed to giving ordinary Guyanese their fair share,” Hughes declared.

The commitments are sweeping: $100,000 in disability allowances, a dedicated bank for women’s economic empowerment, and no less than $10 million in compensation for families of disciplined service members who die in the line of duty. Hughes argued that such measures would be a permanent guarantee rather than a one-off election bribe.

Prime ministerial candidate Laura George highlighted pension reform as a central plank, promising a new national pension fund to replace the troubled NIS, alongside expanded maternity and paternity benefits. She said hinterland residents in particular had raised urgent concerns about the rising cost of living, crumbling roads, and unsettled land rights.

“We are confident Guyanese will no longer accept to suffer,” George declared, promising that Indigenous communities and rural families would see real change. The AFC also accused the government of shutting down its access to state media. Hughes alleged that the National Communications Network refused to air a paid AFC broadcast meant for members of the Disciplined Services.

Despite what it described as deliberate obstruction, the party insisted it was confident of its chances, pointing to its record in government and its vision of a “new republic” where oil revenues fuel housing, education, and social protection. The 25-point manifesto, now available online, will be distributed across the country as the campaign intensifies in the final stretch before the September 1 elections.

Previous article
MOHAMED VOWS TO PROTECT TAXPAYERS’ MONEY, PROMISES BETTER EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE AND JOBS
Next article
BAIL FOR BRYAN MAX AND GUYANESE CRITIC AFTER WEEKEND IN-STUDIO ASSAULT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man placed on $200,000 bail for Break & Enter and Larceny...

Couple held at gunpoint, robbed of cash, cellular phones after attending...