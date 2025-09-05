MOHAMED SAYS CULTURAL GROUP VICTIMIZED; MINISTRY SAYS LOGISTICS ISSUES

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – The Surama Culture Group has found itself at the center of a political storm after Opposition figure Azruddin Mohamed accused the government of victimizing Indigenous performers; an allegation strongly rejected by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood Party, claimed that the Ministry abruptly barred the young Indigenous troupe from performing at Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. His accusation came just hours after he handed over a keyboard he said he had promised to the group months ago.

“Just yesterday, the Surama Culture Group came by me to collect the keyboard I pledged to them. Hours later, they got a call saying they could no longer perform. These are children, some who cannot even vote, being punished for receiving a donation,” Mohamed charged. He described the move as blatant victimization and called on the Amerindian People’s Association, the National Toshaos Council, and international observers to investigate what he called a “wicked and treacherous” act by the PPP government.

But the Ministry quickly fired back with an official statement, dismissing Mohamed’s version of events as a gross distortion of the truth. According to the Ministry, the Surama Culture Group was fully sponsored and invited to perform, but unforeseen circumstances forced a postponement of the Culture Nights activities. The group, the Ministry explained, had attended an inter-faith service as part of their engagements and would return to Georgetown to participate in the rescheduled program.

“It is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being distorted and used as a political tool to gain cheap points by Mr. Azruddin Mohamed,” the Ministry said, condemning what it described as disrespectful commentary. It stressed that Heritage Month remains a national priority, focused on preserving and showcasing the traditions of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples.

The clash has now raised questions about whether the performers were truly sidelined for political reasons or whether the delay was simply logistical. What is clear, however, is that a cultural celebration meant to showcase unity has become another battleground in Guyana’s fierce political rivalry.

Like this: Like Loading...