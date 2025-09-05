Friday, September 5, 2025
HomeArticlesMOHAMED SAYS CULTURAL GROUP VICTIMIZED; MINISTRY SAYS LOGISTICS ISSUES
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

MOHAMED SAYS CULTURAL GROUP VICTIMIZED; MINISTRY SAYS LOGISTICS ISSUES

By HGPTV
0
117

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – The Surama Culture Group has found itself at the center of a political storm after Opposition figure Azruddin Mohamed accused the government of victimizing Indigenous performers; an allegation strongly rejected by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood Party, claimed that the Ministry abruptly barred the young Indigenous troupe from performing at Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. His accusation came just hours after he handed over a keyboard he said he had promised to the group months ago.

“Just yesterday, the Surama Culture Group came by me to collect the keyboard I pledged to them. Hours later, they got a call saying they could no longer perform. These are children, some who cannot even vote, being punished for receiving a donation,” Mohamed charged. He described the move as blatant victimization and called on the Amerindian People’s Association, the National Toshaos Council, and international observers to investigate what he called a “wicked and treacherous” act by the PPP government.

But the Ministry quickly fired back with an official statement, dismissing Mohamed’s version of events as a gross distortion of the truth. According to the Ministry, the Surama Culture Group was fully sponsored and invited to perform, but unforeseen circumstances forced a postponement of the Culture Nights activities. The group, the Ministry explained, had attended an inter-faith service as part of their engagements and would return to Georgetown to participate in the rescheduled program.

“It is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being distorted and used as a political tool to gain cheap points by Mr. Azruddin Mohamed,” the Ministry said, condemning what it described as disrespectful commentary. It stressed that Heritage Month remains a national priority, focused on preserving and showcasing the traditions of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples.

The clash has now raised questions about whether the performers were truly sidelined for political reasons or whether the delay was simply logistical. What is clear, however, is that a cultural celebration meant to showcase unity has become another battleground in Guyana’s fierce political rivalry.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI ACCUSES PRESS OF “CREATING NARRATIVES” AFTER HEATED SPAT WITH TRAVIS CHASE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

APNU+AFC to challenge declared results of 2020 elections lawfully, peacefully

APNU DEMANDS RECOUNT AFTER PPP/C CLAIM REGION FOUR