PRESIDENT ALI ACCUSES PRESS OF “CREATING NARRATIVES” AFTER HEATED SPAT WITH TRAVIS CHASE

By: Javone Vickerie.

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – An exchange between President Irfaan Ali and Senior Journalist Travis Chase of HGP Nightly News has reignited concerns about the Head of State’s treatment of the press, after Ali delivered a hostile and dismissive response to questions posed about his presence at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday.

Chase asked the President to explain what prompted him to visit GECOM, a standard question in the context of heightened tensions following recount requests. Instead of a straightforward answer, President Ali bristled at the line of questioning, first responding, “I’m a candidate, what do you mean what’s my presence to be here?” and later accusing Chase and the wider media of “creating a narrative” designed to cause mischief.

Throughout the exchange, the President repeatedly interrupted Chase, speaking over him, and at times, laughing at questions posed by Chase; dismissing opposition calls for fresh elections as “nonsense” and “ridiculous.” When pressed directly on whether he had observed any irregularities in the elections, Ali snapped: “None. None. This election is free and fair. That’s right. You guys want to create a narrative.”

Chase, who sought to clarify that his question was not a confrontation, pushed back by asserting his democratic right to ask. But the President doubled down, telling him, “You’re part of it… part of a narrative trying to create mischief,” before ending the interaction abruptly with Chase responding, “You’re wrong. You have a good day.”

The tense back-and-forth has raised fresh alarm over Ali’s tone toward members of the media. Press freedom advocates and observers have pointed out that this is not the first time the President has dismissed journalists’ questions with hostility. On previous occasions, Ali has been criticized for berating reporters during press briefings and accusing sections of the media of bias, even while international watchdogs continue to emphasize the importance of a free press in strengthening Guyana’s democracy.

The latest clash underscores the strained relationship between the government and independent media, coming at a time when the country’s electoral process is already under intense scrutiny. With opposition parties alleging irregularities and international observers noting concerns about the advantage of incumbency, the President’s combative posture toward journalists adds another layer of controversy to Guyana’s fragile democratic environment.

