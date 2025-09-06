Friday, September 5, 2025
BALLOT BOX DRAMA: GECOM SLAMS "FALSE" REPORTS OF TAMPERING
Articles

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has hit back hard against allegations that ballot boxes from Regions 4 and 8 arrived at its headquarters without seals, dismissing the claims as “blatantly false” and accusing both politicians and the press of spreading disinformation.

The controversy erupted after a Kaieteur News headline on Friday suggested that We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party officials had raised concerns over unsealed boxes. GECOM said the headline was misleading, even though parts of its earlier press release, denying any tampering, were included in the body of the story.

“This kind of framing is irresponsible. Headlines carry weight and shape public perception. We reiterate there are no tampered ballot boxes. All remain intact with official GECOM seals and the seals of political parties,” the Commission declared in its latest statement.

GECOM described the allegations as a deliberate attempt to derail the ballot recount process in Sub-District 4 of District 4 and in District 5. It noted that the exercise was continuing smoothly under the watch of accredited political agents as well as local and international observers.

The elections body has urged political actors and the media alike to act responsibly, warning that the spread of false claims only fuels confusion. “We completely reject this deliberate mischief,” the statement added, insisting that the integrity of the recount remains intact.

HGPTV
