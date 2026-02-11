COURTNEY BENN WHARF TRAGEDY: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES, BUT MINISTER CANNOT SAY WHAT KILLED FOUR WORKERS

HGP Nightly News – One week after four young men were discovered dead aboard a vessel at the Courtney Benn Wharf, the Minister of Labour has confirmed that a full review of safety protocols is underway, but acknowledged that critical forensic testing central to determining the cause of death has not been requested.

The bodies of Brandon Deonarine, 18; Nerwaine Persaud, 57; Dominic Alexis, 33; and Getindra Sanchara, 25, were found on February 4 inside the engine room of a cargo vessel docked on Water Street. Initial reports suggested the men may have been overcome by suspected noxious fumes while conducting an inspection, collapsing one after another in a desperate, fatal chain of rescue attempts.

One Week Later, Few Answers

Speaking briefly with reporters on Tuesday, Minister of Labour Keoma Griffith offered little new information. “The investigation is still ongoing,” he stated. “We are awaiting the final report from the police, and as soon as we have more information, we’re going to share with all of you.”

But it was what the minister did not know that proved most striking.

Asked whether toxicology testing had been requested to determine precisely which gases or chemicals may have poisoned the four men, Griffith was candid: “I don’t know of any toxicology reports or toxicology assessments being requested.”

The admission raises fundamental questions about the scope and urgency of the investigation. Without forensic identification of the suspected noxious fumes, authorities cannot conclusively determine whether the source was onboard the vessel, a failure of ventilation systems, or exposure to an external environmental hazard. For the families of the four men, the absence of such testing delays not only answers, but closure.

Protocols Under Review, But What Protocols?

Griffith confirmed that “all of the protocols involved are currently under review and assessment,” though he declined to provide specifics, stating he was “not able to provide that information at this time.”

Which protocols? Whose responsibility were they? Were they followed? Were they adequate? One week after four working men died in a confined industrial space, these basic questions remain unanswered.

The vessel itself has not been publicly identified. No statements have been issued by the wharf operators or the vessel’s owners. No determination has been made regarding whether the site met occupational safety standards, whether the crew was properly trained for confined space entry, or whether emergency response protocols functioned as intended.

A Chain of Sacrifice

What is known is the horrifying sequence of events. Deonarine and Persaud entered the engine room first. They collapsed. Alexis entered to assist. He collapsed. Sanchara entered next. He also collapsed.

Four men. One after another. Each believing they could save the colleague before them.

Minister Griffith insists the investigation continues. The police report is pending. Protocols are under review.

But for the families gathered in Cummings Lodge, Supply, and De Kendren, the absence of a toxicology request, the lack of clear answers, and the minister’s admission that he simply does not know suggest an investigation moving at a pace that does not match the gravity of what was lost.

On Tuesday, Griffith promised transparency. “As soon as we have more information, we’re going to share with all of you,” he said.

