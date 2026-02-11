Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeArticlesCOURTNEY BENN WHARF TRAGEDY: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES, BUT MINISTER CANNOT SAY WHAT KILLED...
ArticlesCourtCrimeInfrastructureNews

COURTNEY BENN WHARF TRAGEDY: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES, BUT MINISTER CANNOT SAY WHAT KILLED FOUR WORKERS

By HGPTV
0
121

HGP Nightly News – One week after four young men were discovered dead aboard a vessel at the Courtney Benn Wharf, the Minister of Labour has confirmed that a full review of safety protocols is underway, but acknowledged that critical forensic testing central to determining the cause of death has not been requested.

The bodies of Brandon Deonarine, 18; Nerwaine Persaud, 57; Dominic Alexis, 33; and Getindra Sanchara, 25, were found on February 4 inside the engine room of a cargo vessel docked on Water Street. Initial reports suggested the men may have been overcome by suspected noxious fumes while conducting an inspection, collapsing one after another in a desperate, fatal chain of rescue attempts.

One Week Later, Few Answers

Speaking briefly with reporters on Tuesday, Minister of Labour Keoma Griffith offered little new information. “The investigation is still ongoing,” he stated. “We are awaiting the final report from the police, and as soon as we have more information, we’re going to share with all of you.”

But it was what the minister did not know that proved most striking.

Asked whether toxicology testing had been requested to determine precisely which gases or chemicals may have poisoned the four men, Griffith was candid: “I don’t know of any toxicology reports or toxicology assessments being requested.”

The admission raises fundamental questions about the scope and urgency of the investigation. Without forensic identification of the suspected noxious fumes, authorities cannot conclusively determine whether the source was onboard the vessel, a failure of ventilation systems, or exposure to an external environmental hazard. For the families of the four men, the absence of such testing delays not only answers, but closure.

Protocols Under Review, But What Protocols?

Griffith confirmed that “all of the protocols involved are currently under review and assessment,” though he declined to provide specifics, stating he was “not able to provide that information at this time.”

Which protocols? Whose responsibility were they? Were they followed? Were they adequate? One week after four working men died in a confined industrial space, these basic questions remain unanswered.

The vessel itself has not been publicly identified. No statements have been issued by the wharf operators or the vessel’s owners. No determination has been made regarding whether the site met occupational safety standards, whether the crew was properly trained for confined space entry, or whether emergency response protocols functioned as intended.

A Chain of Sacrifice

What is known is the horrifying sequence of events. Deonarine and Persaud entered the engine room first. They collapsed. Alexis entered to assist. He collapsed. Sanchara entered next. He also collapsed.

Four men. One after another. Each believing they could save the colleague before them.

Minister Griffith insists the investigation continues. The police report is pending. Protocols are under review.

But for the families gathered in Cummings Lodge, Supply, and De Kendren, the absence of a toxicology request, the lack of clear answers, and the minister’s admission that he simply does not know suggest an investigation moving at a pace that does not match the gravity of what was lost.

On Tuesday, Griffith promised transparency. “As soon as we have more information, we’re going to share with all of you,” he said.

Previous article
BLACKLISTED!: “GUYANESE CRITIC’S” $865M PUMP STATION CONTRACTOR BRANDED DELINQUENT, BANNED FROM FUTURE WORK
Next article
MOHAMED CLAIMS EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO PPP OFFICIALS, PLEDGES PUBLIC RELEASE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ALEXANDER: GECOM UNDERMINING ELECTION CREDIBILITY WITH “CONSCIOUS” FAILURES

Motorcyclist dead, another suffering head injuries following collision with motorbikes