Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HOUSING CEO VOWS TO SLASH WEST SIDE COMMUTE FROM 45 MINUTES TO SEVEN

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is gearing up to launch two colossal road projects on the West Demerara that promise to dramatically reshape daily life for thousands of commuters and unlock massive new housing frontiers. The most sensational promise is a bypass road expected to cut a nearly hour-long journey to mere minutes.

CH&PA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Martin Pertab led a technical team yesterday to inspect the proposed alignments for the Leonora to Canal Number One highway and the Schoonord to Wales highway.

The Seven-Minute Revolution

Dr. Pertab spoke with urgency about the Leonora to Canal Number One road, which will connect several active land and housing developments. He announced the mind-boggling projected time savings: “If you were to travel from Leonora to Canal Number One right now, it takes roughly 45 minutes. With this new road, we’re proposing to reduce travel time to approximately seven minutes.” This massive reduction is set to revolutionize connectivity, eliminating the daily commute frustration for West Bank residents.

The CEO noted that the project is currently in its design phase, with construction expected to begin by the end of the year once tendering is complete.

Unlocking the Hinterland

The team also visited the proposed alignment for the Schoonord to Wales highway, a strategic initiative intended to spur development. Dr. Pertab stressed that these projects are not just about easing travel but are vital instruments for sustainable growth.

The CEO outlined a grand vision, confirming that the second phase of the Schoonord highway will extend all the way from Wales to Sand Hill. This major infrastructural push is specifically designed to open up vast, currently inaccessible areas for development, directly supporting the government’s ambitious commitment to construct 40,000 new homes across the country.

Both highways align with the CH&PA’s mandate to transform infrastructure, expand housing opportunities, and turn the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara into burgeoning economic and residential centers.

MOHAMED CHALLENGES AG: ‘TALK ABOUT YOUR CASINOS’; AG DENIES CLAIMS
HGPTV
