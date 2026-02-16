Tuesday, February 17, 2026
HomeArticlesMOCHA SQUATTERS PLEAD FOR FAIR RELOCATION AS WIN MPs VISIT COMMUNITY
ArticlesNewsPolitics

MOCHA SQUATTERS PLEAD FOR FAIR RELOCATION AS WIN MPs VISIT COMMUNITY

By HGPTV
0
110

HGP Nightly News – Residents of the Mocha squatting area on the East Bank of Demerara have issued an urgent plea for fair treatment, as opposition parliamentarians visited the community to document concerns affecting approximately 375 households.

During the visit led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and other We Invest in Nationhood members, residents detailed a litany of longstanding issues, chief among them anxiety over potential relocation. Many have lived in the area for decades and fear being displaced without adequate compensation or the opportunity to remain.

“One resident complained that government wants to give them $71,000 for relocation, that is a pittance for someone that lived there for four decades,” the party reported.

The relocation concern is compounded by a genuine safety hazard. A Guyana Power and Light transmission line runs directly across the settlement, raising serious safety questions. Residents acknowledged that moving may be necessary but pleaded for first preference to purchase lands in any resettlement process.

Beyond the threat of displacement, the community faces crumbling infrastructure that has gone unaddressed for generations. Internal roads have been in a deplorable condition for approximately thirty years, according to residents. A community ground that once served as a gathering space has not been utilised for several years due to its deteriorated state.

Compounding these issues is a chronic water problem. A pipe installed just outside the ballfield has been leaking since its installation, affecting water pressure throughout the area. Residents reported making numerous complaints over time, but no action has been taken.

WIN stated that residents expressed a willingness to cooperate with authorities and are seeking a fair and supportive approach moving forward.

The party’s statement concluded with a direct appeal: “WIN calls on the government of Guyana to do justly by its citizens.”

With 375 households watching anxiously, the fate of the Mocha squatting area now rests on whether those calls are heeded.

Previous article
FIVE MILLION CONDOMS AND COUNTING: HEALTH MINISTER DETAILS STRATEGY BEHIND DECLINING HIV RATES
Next article
‘TYRES SLASHED TO MAKE ME LATE’: MOHAMED CLAIMS SABOTAGE AFTER WARRANT WITHDRAWN
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NOTICE: Four Ministers of the Government will be coming to BV/Triumph...

PAY UP OR FACE ACTION! NANDLALL DEMANDS $4M FROM FORWARD GUYANA...