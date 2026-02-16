Tuesday, February 17, 2026
HomeArticles‘TYRES SLASHED TO MAKE ME LATE’: MOHAMED CLAIMS SABOTAGE AFTER WARRANT WITHDRAWN
ArticlesCourtCrimeInternationalNewsPolitics

‘TYRES SLASHED TO MAKE ME LATE’: MOHAMED CLAIMS SABOTAGE AFTER WARRANT WITHDRAWN

By HGPTV
0
312

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed on Monday alleged political interference and deliberate sabotage after a magistrate withdrew an arrest warrant that had been issued when he arrived late for court earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Mohamed insisted he has consistently complied with court schedules, saying he has attended more than a dozen hearings and had previously been late only once. “I think I attended this court more than 12 times. I always would be here before,” he said, adding that the only prior delay was “9:02 a.m., two minutes past.”

He noted that after that earlier instance, the court warned him to ensure punctuality. “From that day, I never, ever attended court later,” he stated. Mohamed said he had called one of his attorneys, Damien De Silva, early Monday morning to ensure the legal team arrived on time. However, he alleged that the vehicle he intended to use was found with both tyres slashed shortly before departure.

“The driver called me … he told me both tyres are slashed on the car,” Mohamed said, explaining that the damage prevented him from reaching court on schedule. He further claimed that he has been relying on staff vehicles to attend court because his own vehicles have been unavailable. “The insurance companies … are not renewing the insurances,” he alleged, attributing this to actions by the government, though he offered no evidence.

Mohamed also asserted that a similar incident occurred weeks earlier on another court date. “One tyre was slashed … but this time two wheels were slashed,” he said. The opposition figure accused elements of the state’s security apparatus of orchestrating the damage to delay him and create grounds for legal action.

“I suspect that the special branch … did this purposely so I can arrive court late,” he alleged without providing proof. The magistrate later withdrew the arrest warrant, allowing proceedings against Mohamed to continue.

Previous article
MOCHA SQUATTERS PLEAD FOR FAIR RELOCATION AS WIN MPs VISIT COMMUNITY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Teenager allegedly stabbed twice after leaving home with cousin to do...

November 9 set as official date for reopening of schools across...