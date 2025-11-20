GOV’T: THOMAS LANDS ROADWORKS NOT DELAYED — “FERGUSON’S VIDEO MISLEADS”

GEORGETOWN — The Ministry of Public Works has pushed back sharply against claims made by former APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson, accusing her of spreading misinformation about the timeline and condition of the Thomas Lands rehabilitation project after she posted a viral video on Facebook on November 18.

The Ministry said Ferguson’s assertion that the works have been ongoing for “two years” is “completely false,” emphasizing that the project is still well within its official construction period. According to the Ministry, Phase Two of the Thomas Lands Rehabilitation and Construction Project began on November 25, 2024 and carries a twelve-month contractual timeframe. The completion deadline remains the end of November 2025, meaning the works are progressing within schedule.

Officials also rejected Ferguson’s suggestion that the area should be open to full public access. The Ministry said that only key stakeholders operating between Irving Street and Albert Street were given clearance to enter during construction. These include the National Park Main Office, One Communications’ hardware stations, the Civil Defence Commission, Maltinos Sports Ground, the Transport Sports Club, and a small number of nearby public and private entities. All other commuters, including drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians, are required to use designated alternative routes. The Ministry has labelled Ferguson’s remarks encouraging public access “untrue” and potentially unsafe.

Public Works further explained that recent weather conditions slowed progress. Persistent rainfall has saturated the compacted loam and sand layers laid on the roadway, delaying field density testing (FDT) needed to advance to the next stage of construction. Officials say testing will resume once the site is dry enough to avoid compromising the structural integrity of the work already completed.

Phase Two of the Thomas Lands project, which measures approximately 600 metres, is being executed by JKP Construction. The same contractor was responsible for completing Phase One, which stretched from Albert Street to Queen’s College.

The Ministry maintains that despite temporary setbacks caused by weather, the project remains on track, and insists that Ferguson’s public comments misrepresent both the timeline and the safety protocols currently in place.

