Friday, February 13, 2026
MITCHELL CAESAR SHOULD BE SENT ON LEAVE,APNU SHEROD DUNCAN WARNS OF DAMAGING CREDIBILITY OF THE GPF

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan is calling for the immediate suspension of Deputy Crime Chief Mitchell Caesar, arguing that his continued presence in high-profile investigations severely undermines the credibility of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The demand follows reports that the United States has revoked Caesar’s visa, a development that Duncan says warrants placing the senior officer on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

Allegations and “Silence” from Authorities

The controversy surrounding Mitchell Caesar has intensified following his reported detention and questioning by U.S. law enforcement at JFK International Airport in March 2024. During that incident, his mobile phone was reportedly confiscated before he was allowed to return to Guyana.

  • Revocation of Visa: Recent reports in January 2026 confirmed that Caesar’s U.S. visa has been revoked. While Minister of Home Affairs Onish Waldron acknowledged being aware of the reports, she stated the government has not been “officially notified” by U.S. authorities.
  • Past Controversies: Duncan noted that Caesar has been linked to several high-profile and “damning” allegations since 2020, including questions surrounding the 2022 investigation into the fatal shooting of businessman Ricardo Fagundes.
  • The GPF’s Response: Despite the mounting pressure, Caesar remains the Head of the Major Crimes Unit, handling the country’s most sensitive criminal cases. The GPF top brass has remained largely “tight-lipped” on the matter.

Duncan’s Call for “Standard Safeguards”

MP Duncan, who oversees Home Affairs, clarified that his call for administrative leave is not an indication of guilt but a necessary governance measure.

Key Arguments for Leave:

  1. Protecting Evidence: To ensure that any potential domestic investigation into the visa revocation is not influenced by Caesar’s senior position.
  2. Public Confidence: To reassure both the Guyanese public and international partners that the GPF is serious about reform and accountability.
  3. Conflict of Interest: To insulate high-profile criminal cases from the “conflict or undue influence” that may arise while the lead investigator is himself under international scrutiny.

“The U.S. would not revoke the visa of a Deputy Crime Chief… very easily,” Duncan stated. “Restoring confidence in the Guyana Police Force requires prompt, lawful, and transparent action starting at the highest levels of command.”

Pattern of U.S. Scrutiny

The situation with Mitchell Caesar mirrors recent U.S. actions against other Guyanese officials. In June 2025, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh was placed on administrative leave after being targeted by U.S. Treasury sanctions for alleged involvement in transnational gold smuggling—a case that Duncan cited as precedent for how the force should handle such sensitive matters.

