NATIONAL CHILDREN’S MASHRAMANI COMPETITION GETS UNDER WAY

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

— The vibrant sounds of calypso and the powerful resonance of dramatic poetry filled the National Cultural Centre on Thursday, as the Ministry of Education officially launched the 2026 National Children’s Mashramani Competition.

Celebrating Guyana’s 56th Republic Anniversary, the three-day extravaganza brings together the most talented students from all eleven education districts to compete under the forward-looking theme: “Little Builders of One Guyana Learning Together, Shaping a Digital Tomorrow.”

Investing in the “Orange Economy”

Opening the festivities, Minister of Education Sonia Parag emphasized that the government views the development of the “Orange Economy” (the creative and cultural sector) as a vital national product.

  • Cultural Talent: Minister Parag encouraged the young participants to “give of their best,” noting that the competition is a showcase of the diverse cultural fabric that defines Guyanese identity.
  • National Development: The Minister emphasized that the arts are not merely extracurricular but essential to fostering the creativity needed for Guyana’s digital future.

“The arts are important because they are the fundamental language of human experience,” added Assistant Chief Education Officer (Allied Arts), Nicholas Fraser. “The arts matter because they force us to step outside our own lives and inhabit someone else’s.”

Competition Categories

The first day of action focused on the Dramatic Poetry and Calypso categories, where students delivered social commentary on topics ranging from climate change to the impact of technology on youth. Over the next two days, the competition will expand to include:

  • Dance: Traditional and contemporary interpretations of Guyanese heritage.
  • Masquerade: Preserving the historic African-Guyanese art form.
  • Hip Hop: Showcasing modern urban influences on local youth culture.
  • Costume Parade: The grand finale featuring thousands of students in intricate, themed designs.

Road to the Costume Parade

While the indoor competitions are underway at the National Cultural Centre, excitement is also building for the Children’s Costume Parade, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Competition Schedule:

  • Thursday (Feb 12): Dramatic Poetry and Calypso (All Levels).
  • Friday (Feb 13): Dance and Masquerade Competitions.
  • Saturday (Feb 14): Regional Children’s Costume Parade & Road March.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
