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WALROND SAYS GUYANA CANNOT AFFORD COMPLACENCY WITH FIRE PREVENTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Foundation, Not a Pillar”: Minister Walrond Warns Against Complacency Despite 34% Drop in Fire Calls

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — While the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is celebrating a significant statistical victory, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond is urging the nation to keep its guard up. Speaking at the opening of the Annual Senior Officers’ Conference on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, the Minister made it clear that while a 34% reduction in fire calls is progress, it is not a reason to relax.

Against a backdrop of rapid national development and increasing industrial complexity, Walrond argued that the true measure of a 21st-century fire service is not how quickly it arrives at a disaster, but how effectively it prevents one from ever starting.

The “2025 Success” vs. Modern Risk

The GFS reported a sharp decline in emergency calls, moving from 3,461 in 2024 to 2,267 in 2025. While fire-related deaths also saw a slight dip from 20 to 17, Minister Walrond reminded officers that these figures mean little to the hundreds of citizens whose lives were still disrupted by fire last year.

  • Developmental Demands: The Minister noted that Guyana is developing at an “unprecedented pace,” with denser communities, expanded fuel storage, and complex industrial facilities across every region.
  • The “Problem” of Progress: “Each of these carries fire risk,” Walrond cautioned, “and every one of them becomes the Guyana Fire Service’s problem when something goes wrong.”

Prevention Over Reaction

Minister Walrond echoed President Irfaan Ali’s policy stance, stating that community safety is the “foundation of national security.” She challenged the GFS to move beyond a purely reactive model.

  • Technical Limits: While the service is embracing new technologies, Walrond warned that “even the most advanced tools cannot replace public awareness.”
  • The Major Culprits: Despite the drop in calls, electrical faults, illegal power connections, and overloaded circuits remain the leading causes of residential fires in Guyana—issues she believes can only be solved through aggressive community education.

“The Real Mark of Effectiveness”

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham credited the 2025 decrease to stronger prevention efforts, but the Minister pushed the mandate further. She argued that the GFS must now transition into a proactive agency that identifies risks before they ignite.

“We cannot speak honestly about Guyana’s growth without speaking honestly about what it demands of this institution. Response time will always matter, but the real mark of an effective fire service is how successfully it reduces the need for emergency intervention in the first place.”Minister Oneidge Walrond

Fire Service Performance (2024–2025)

Metric20242025Status
Total Fire Calls3,4612,26734% Reduction
Fire-Related Deaths201715% Reduction
Primary CausesElectrical / Illegal TapsElectrical / Illegal TapsUnchanged
National FocusReactive ResponseProactive PreventionNew Mandate

No Room for Error

As the 2026 conference continues, the message from the Ministry of Home Affairs is unambiguous: Guyana’s economic boom cannot be sustained if its physical infrastructure is allowed to burn. The 34% drop in calls is a benchmark, not a finish line. For the GFS, the coming year will be defined by its ability to take “center stage” in the homes and businesses of citizens, ensuring that the “foundation of national security” remains uncharred.

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