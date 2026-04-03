Sunday, April 5, 2026
HomeNewsEARLY MORNING ACCIDENT CLAIMED LIVES OF SIBLINGS, OTHER INJURED
News

EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT CLAIMED LIVES OF SIBLINGS, OTHER INJURED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
555

Tragedy on the West Coast: Prospect Siblings Killed in Violent Three-Vehicle Dawn Collision

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

UNION, WEST COAST DEMERARA — A horrific three-vehicle “smash-up” on the Union Public Road during the early hours of Thursday, April 2, 2026, has claimed the lives of two young brothers and left several others hospitalized. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Mitchell Daniels and 23-year-old Melo Daniels, both of Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

The violent collision, which occurred at approximately 05:30 hrs, has once again plunged the West Coast community into mourning and raised urgent questions about speed and road safety during the dawn commute.

The Fatal Chain of Events

Initial police investigations suggest that the tragedy was triggered by a loss of control at high speed.

  • Initial Impact: Motorcar PAC 9853, driven by a 23-year-old man from Moruca, was traveling east at an “alleged fast rate of speed.” The driver reportedly lost control, veered into the southern lane (oncoming traffic), and crashed head-on into minibus BWW 4493.
  • Secondary Collision: A third vehicle, motorcar PAE 4787, which was traveling behind the minibus, was unable to stop in time. Its driver reportedly swerved to avoid the wreckage but slammed into the left rear of the minibus before veering off the road into a corner.

Casualties and Injuries

The scene was described by first responders as “chaotic,” with multiple victims trapped in the wreckage in both conscious and unconscious states.

  • The Deceased: Mitchell and Melo Daniels, who were occupants of the first motorcar (PAC 9853), were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but were tragically pronounced dead on arrival.
  • The Injured: Five other individuals sustained injuries, including the driver of the speeding car, the 39-year-old minibus driver, one minibus passenger, and the 33-year-old driver of the third vehicle. All are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital.

Investigation Underway

The Guyana Police Force has launched a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

  • CCTV Evidence: Investigators have already obtained CCTV footage from nearby businesses, which is expected to confirm the exact speed of the vehicles and the point of impact.
  • Post-Mortem: The bodies of the Daniels brothers are currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting post-mortem examinations.
  • Road Safety Concerns: This stretch of the Union Public Road is known for early-morning speeding, and authorities are considering whether additional traffic-calming measures are needed to prevent similar “dawn crashes.”

A Family Shattered

The loss of two siblings in a single moment has left the Prospect community in a state of shock. As the investigation continues, the Guyana Police Force is once again appealing to motorists to adhere to speed limits, particularly during the early morning hours when visibility may be low and road surfaces can be deceptive. For the Daniels family, a routine Thursday morning has ended in an unimaginable double tragedy.

Previous article
WALROND SAYS GUYANA CANNOT AFFORD COMPLACENCY WITH FIRE PREVENTION
Next article
7-YEAR-OLD GIRL STRANGLED TO DEATH BY MOTHER, TODDLER SURVIVES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Manslaughter charge against labourer who killed ‘partner’ upgraded to murder

RUSAL POISED TO RESTART OPERATIONS IN GUYANA; GOV’T AWAITS FORMAL NOTICE