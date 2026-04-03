EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT CLAIMED LIVES OF SIBLINGS, OTHER INJURED

Tragedy on the West Coast: Prospect Siblings Killed in Violent Three-Vehicle Dawn Collision

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

UNION, WEST COAST DEMERARA — A horrific three-vehicle “smash-up” on the Union Public Road during the early hours of Thursday, April 2, 2026, has claimed the lives of two young brothers and left several others hospitalized. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Mitchell Daniels and 23-year-old Melo Daniels, both of Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

The violent collision, which occurred at approximately 05:30 hrs, has once again plunged the West Coast community into mourning and raised urgent questions about speed and road safety during the dawn commute.

The Fatal Chain of Events

Initial police investigations suggest that the tragedy was triggered by a loss of control at high speed.

Initial Impact: Motorcar PAC 9853 , driven by a 23-year-old man from Moruca, was traveling east at an “alleged fast rate of speed.” The driver reportedly lost control, veered into the southern lane (oncoming traffic), and crashed head-on into minibus BWW 4493 .

Motorcar , driven by a 23-year-old man from Moruca, was traveling east at an “alleged fast rate of speed.” The driver reportedly lost control, veered into the southern lane (oncoming traffic), and crashed head-on into minibus . Secondary Collision: A third vehicle, motorcar PAE 4787, which was traveling behind the minibus, was unable to stop in time. Its driver reportedly swerved to avoid the wreckage but slammed into the left rear of the minibus before veering off the road into a corner.

Casualties and Injuries

The scene was described by first responders as “chaotic,” with multiple victims trapped in the wreckage in both conscious and unconscious states.

The Deceased: Mitchell and Melo Daniels, who were occupants of the first motorcar (PAC 9853), were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but were tragically pronounced dead on arrival.

Mitchell and Melo Daniels, who were occupants of the first motorcar (PAC 9853), were rushed to the but were tragically pronounced dead on arrival. The Injured: Five other individuals sustained injuries, including the driver of the speeding car, the 39-year-old minibus driver, one minibus passenger, and the 33-year-old driver of the third vehicle. All are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital.

Investigation Underway

The Guyana Police Force has launched a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

CCTV Evidence: Investigators have already obtained CCTV footage from nearby businesses, which is expected to confirm the exact speed of the vehicles and the point of impact.

Investigators have already obtained CCTV footage from nearby businesses, which is expected to confirm the exact speed of the vehicles and the point of impact. Post-Mortem: The bodies of the Daniels brothers are currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting post-mortem examinations.

The bodies of the Daniels brothers are currently at the awaiting post-mortem examinations. Road Safety Concerns: This stretch of the Union Public Road is known for early-morning speeding, and authorities are considering whether additional traffic-calming measures are needed to prevent similar “dawn crashes.”

A Family Shattered

The loss of two siblings in a single moment has left the Prospect community in a state of shock. As the investigation continues, the Guyana Police Force is once again appealing to motorists to adhere to speed limits, particularly during the early morning hours when visibility may be low and road surfaces can be deceptive. For the Daniels family, a routine Thursday morning has ended in an unimaginable double tragedy.

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