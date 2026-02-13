Introducing Rondel Holder (DiSi): A Gospel Hip-Hop and Dancehall Artist

Friday, February 13, 2026
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Kingdom First and Everything Else After: Teacher and Musician Releases Song “Holy Is the Lord”

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Rondel “DiSi” Holder: Faith, Rhythm, and Purpose

Rondel Holder, known professionally as DiSi, is a dynamic Guyanese Gospel Hip-Hop and Dancehall artist whose music is fueled by purpose, cultural authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to faith. Born on August 20, 1995, DiSi views his art as more than entertainment—it is a ministry. By blending sharp lyricism with vibrant Caribbean rhythms, he delivers biblical truths that inspire transformation and affirm identity.

Music Rooted in Sovereignty

DiSi’s work is a reflection of his devotion to Jesus Christ. Frequently drawing from scripture, he often explores the biblical concept of being a “king and priest” 1 Peter 2:9. His message emphasizes:

  • Divine Purpose: Living intentionally through Christ.
  • Discipline & Obedience: Prioritizing God’s will over worldly standards.
  • Victory: Finding resilience in spiritual warfare.

His sonic palette—a fusion of modern Hip-Hop, Dancehall, and Afro-Caribbean influences—allows him to reach a diverse audience, bridging the gap between the church and the streets with music that is both emotionally resonant and spiritually challenging.

The Artist as Educator

Beyond the stage, Holder serves his community as a secondary school science teacher, life coach, and basketball coach. This daily proximity to the youth informs his songwriting; he addresses real-world issues like identity, social pressure, and violence with a grounded perspective. DiSi uses his dual role to point the next generation toward Christ as the ultimate solution to life’s complexities.

Discography & Evolution

Since his debut, DiSi has built a consistent body of work marked by bold storytelling and Caribbean vernacular:

  • Studio Albums: Next Level (2018) and Un-rap (2019).
  • Recent Impact: In 2025, he released the resonant tracks “Idols” and “Identity.”
    • “Idols” draws from Exodus 20:3-4, challenging listeners to remove modern graven images.
    • “Identity” encourages believers to walk in excellence as children of Adonai, refusing to lower their standards for cultural acceptance.
  • Current Projects: His latest single, “Holy is the Lord” (feat. Farenite), offers a powerful portrayal of God’s presence, while he continues development on the highly anticipated “Altar” project.

“Burn on Purpose.” > This mantra guides DiSi’s mission. Whether performing in schools, churches, or community spaces, his goal remains the same: to empower the next generation and represent Guyana with excellence and integrity.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
