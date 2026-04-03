PM DECLARES END OF CENTRALISED FIRE SERVICE; WANTS MODERN RESPONSE MODEL

“Perception Matters”: PM Phillips Urges Shift to Community-Based Firefighting to Secure Public Trust

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) concludes its 2026 Annual Officers’ Conference, the government has laid out a provocative new mandate: statistics on falling fire rates are meaningless if the public does not feel safe. Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivered a sobering address on Wednesday, reminding officers that for a citizen standing amidst the ashes of their life’s work, a “successful” response time is an empty metric if the home is lost.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as the GFS officially reported a massive 34% drop in fire calls over the last year, a success he warns must be matched by a “hybrid” system that brings firefighting directly into the hands of local communities.

The “New Architecture” of Firefighting

With Guyana’s rapid transformation into a high-rise, industrial economy, the government argues that the era of centralized, coast-bound fire stations is over. The vision is for a decentralized first-response system that empowers local neighborhoods to “hold the line.”

A Tender for Every NDC: The Prime Minister issued a directive for every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to be equipped with its own small, agile fire tender.

The Prime Minister issued a directive for every to be equipped with its own small, agile fire tender. The “First Mile” Strategy: These community-based units, manned by trained local residents, would be responsible for immediate intervention, containing a blaze in its critical first minutes before larger tenders arrive to do the “heavy lifting.”

These community-based units, manned by trained local residents, would be responsible for immediate intervention, containing a blaze in its critical first minutes before larger tenders arrive to do the “heavy lifting.” Beyond the Flames: The modern fire service is now being redefined as a multi-hazard agency, tasked with responding to everything from floods and wildfires to hazardous material spills and road accidents.

The 2025 Data: A 34% Reduction

While the Prime Minister focused on perception, Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham provided the raw data that underscores a shifting tide in national safety.

The Decline: The country recorded 2,267 fire calls in 2025 , a significant drop from the 3,461 recorded in 2024.

The country recorded , a significant drop from the recorded in 2024. Wildfire Safety: Fatalities related to wildfires also saw a marginal decrease, falling from 20 to 17 over the same period.

Fatalities related to wildfires also saw a marginal decrease, falling from over the same period. The “Self-Extinguish” Trend: Wickham noted that in many cases, firefighters arrived to find that residents had already put out the fire—a direct result of an intensified public education drive.

“Statistics Mean Nothing to the Homeless”

The Prime Minister was blunt about the disconnect between official data and public confidence. He noted that as Guyana grows, the expectations of the citizenry are evolving even faster than the infrastructure.

“If a citizen loses their home and feels that the response was slow, the statistics on response times mean nothing to them. They have lost everything. It is for the Guyana Fire Service to ensure high levels of public confidence. We must not only be fast; we must be trusted to be fast.” — PM Mark Phillips

At a Glance: GFS Annual Performance (2024 vs. 2025)

Metric 2024 2025 Trend Total Fire Calls 3,461 2,267 34% Decrease Wildfire-Related Deaths 20 17 15% Decrease EMT Callouts – 7,000+ Frontline Expansion New Strategy Centralized Hybrid/Decentralized NDC-led Response

Conclusion: A Mission of Trust

The 2026 conference closed with a clear path forward: more investment, better technology, and a “whole-of-nation” approach to fire prevention. Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond echoed the sentiment, stating that the most effective fire service is one that is “never needed.” However, for the men and women in uniform, the message from the Prime Minister remains the ultimate challenge: in the eyes of a victim, your speed is measured only by what remains standing.

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