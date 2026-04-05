7-YEAR-OLD GIRL STRANGLED TO DEATH BY MOTHER, TODDLER SURVIVES

HGP Nightly News – A seven-year-old girl was killed on Sunday after she was strangled by her mother, who also attempted to take the life of her almost two-year-old son before trying to take her own life.

Dead is Isabella Dabadial, a student of Cooper Primary School and a resident of Fyrish Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 hrs and has sent shockwaves through the community.

The mother has been identified as 26-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud. During the incident, she also attempted to kill her young son.

Reports indicate that Shivpersaud later attempted to take her own life.

In a disturbing development, the woman shared a photo of herself and the two children on Facebook on Sunday morning with the caption: “Me and my babies last pic! I’m sorry! May God forgive me!”

Nightly News understands that Shivpersaud had been dealing with frustration after her husband left the home several days ago and refused to return.

The circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still unfolding.

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