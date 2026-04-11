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MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND SOCIAL PROTECTION LAUNCH SEXUAL AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Consent is Essential”: Ministry of Human Services Marks 25th SAAM Anniversary with National Campaign

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Under the powerful mantle of “Consent is not an option, it is essential,” the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has officially launched its 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) campaign. This year carries historic weight, marking the 25th anniversary of the global Sexual Assault Awareness movement, with Guyana intensifying its focus on grassroots education and the transformation of social norms.

Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud is leading the month-long initiative, which aims to move the conversation from private trauma to public action across schools, workplaces, and community hubs.

The “Awareness Booth” Initiative

A central feature of this year’s campaign is the decentralization of information. Dr. Persaud is challenging every organization in Guyana to create a visible “Safe Space” within their own walls.

  • DIY Advocacy: The Minister showcased a sample awareness booth designed with simple, decorative tools to demonstrate how schools and offices can participate without a large budget.
  • Uplift Materials: Organizations are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s Cornhill Street office (Stabroek Market area) to collect posters, flyers, and campaign materials to decorate their spaces.
  • The 914 Safe Space: Every booth is mandated to prominently feature the 914 Hotline, reminding citizens that professional, confidential help is only a three-digit call away.

Events to Watch: “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”

The 2026 calendar includes high-visibility events designed to spark difficult but necessary conversations:

  • Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: An empathy-driven march where men and boys are encouraged to literally walk a mile in women’s footwear to protest sexual violence and gender-based stereotypes.
  • Educational Outreach: Specialized teams will be deployed to secondary schools to teach the fundamentals of enthusiastic consent and digital safety.
  • Policy Strengthening: The Ministry is using the month to review workplace sexual harassment policies, urging private sector partners to adopt “Zero Tolerance” frameworks.

The Core Message: Body Autonomy

In a direct address to the nation’s youth, Dr. Persaud emphasized that the fight against sexual assault begins with understanding individual rights.

“Every child, every citizen, every adult—your voice, your body, those are yours. They are important in this fight. Listening, believing, and respecting the privacy of survivors are not just slogans; they are crucial actions for a healthy society.”Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Conclusion: Beyond April

While April serves as a megaphone for awareness, Dr. Persaud reminded the public that the work of “changing social norms” is a year-round commitment. By focusing on the 25-year legacy of the movement, the Ministry hopes to foster an environment where survivors feel safe to speak and where potential abusers understand that the boundaries of the body are legally and morally sacred.

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