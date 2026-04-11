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GUYANA CAN’T ACCEPT 3RD WORLD MIGRANTS UNTIL IT IMPROVES THE LIVES OF ITS CITIZENS – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Unfinished National Task”: Norton Rejects Third World Migrant Intake Amid Human Development Gaps

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has drawn a firm line against the intake of third-world migrants and deportees, arguing that Guyana must first address its own “human resource deficiency” and socio-economic struggles. Speaking at his party’s weekly press conference at Congress Place on Friday, Norton contended that the government’s focus on international diplomacy should not come at the expense of national security and the quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

The Deportee Debate: A Burden on National Security

Norton’s remarks follow recent diplomatic discussions about Guyana’s readiness to accept deportees from other nations.

  • Crime Control: Norton argued that accepting foreign nationals with criminal records is a burden Guyana cannot afford. He cited existing struggles with domestic crime control and limited law enforcement resources as reasons to reject such agreements.
  • National Interest: “We believe that our interests must also be promoted,” Norton stated, emphasizing that the delicate balance between international cooperation and public welfare must always favor the safety of Guyanese residents.

Human Development Index (HDI) Realities

To back his “Guyanese first” stance, the Opposition Leader cited recent international data to illustrate that the country’s economic boom has not yet translated into widespread human development.

  • Global Ranking: Norton cited the 2023 United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), in which Guyana ranks 89th globally with a score of 0.776.
  • Unmet Goals: He argued that these figures prove that core developmental goals—such as improving public institutions, community safety, and protecting vulnerable groups—remain an “unfinished national task.”
  • The Resource Gap: Despite the touted GDP growth, Norton insists that institutional management and human resource efficiency must be upgraded before the country can responsibly host a large migrant population.

Oil Profits and the US Partnership

Norton linked the country’s ability to support its citizens (and, eventually, its international responsibilities) to the equitable distribution of its natural wealth.

  • Negotiating for More: The PNCR leader advocated renegotiating oil contracts to ensure Guyana receives a larger share of the profits.
  • Call for US Support: Norton explicitly stated that the United States should support Guyana’s efforts to secure greater benefits from its oil resources. He argued that a wealthier, more stable Guyana is a better partner for the US in the long term.

Sustainable Growth Over External Pressure

For Aubrey Norton, Guyana’s path forward requires a “careful navigation” of external diplomatic pressures and internal developmental needs. By prioritizing institutional strengthening and a fairer share of oil revenues, the Opposition believes Guyana can eventually reach a position of strength. However, for now, the message to the international community is clear: Guyana’s doors remain guarded while its own house is being put in order.

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