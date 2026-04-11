NANDLALL SAYS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF DIGITAL ID’S COULD TRIGGER LEGAL ACTION

“Ignorance is No Excuse”: AG Nandlall Warns Businesses Over Refusal of Digital ID Cards

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, has issued a final warning to public and private sector entities: the Digital Identification Act is fully in force, and refusing to accept the new digital ID card is a violation of the law. Speaking on the latest edition of Issues in the News, Nandlall emphasized that the government’s “modernized legislative agenda” must be met with institutional compliance, or the state will be forced to involve the Guyana Police Force for enforcement.

The warning comes as reports emerge of several commercial banks and insurance companies turning away citizens who presented their digital credentials instead of physical plastic cards.

Section 6: The “Mandatory Acceptance” Clause

Nandlall clarified that the law leaves no room for ambiguity regarding the validity of the digital identity.

Legal Sufficiency: Under Section 6 of the Digital Identification Act, the digital ID is designated as an “official document sufficient and necessary” to identify a person for any transaction.

Under of the Digital Identification Act, the digital ID is designated as an “official document sufficient and necessary” to identify a person for any transaction. Universal Application: This applies to both public bodies (government ministries, NIS, GRA) and private sector entities (banks, retailers, and telecommunications companies).

This applies to both (government ministries, NIS, GRA) and (banks, retailers, and telecommunications companies). The Gazette Notice: The AG reminded institutions that once a law is published in the Official Gazette, it is considered a formal public notice. “Ignorance of the law is not an excuse,” he asserted, noting that institutions have a duty to familiarize themselves with regulations affecting their operations.

Escalation to Law Enforcement

For businesses still hesitating to update their internal “Know Your Customer” (KYC) protocols, the Attorney General signaled that the period of gentle persuasion is ending.

Police Intervention: If non-compliance continues, Nandlall stated that the Guyana Police Force will be “informed and directed” to ensure the law is upheld.

If non-compliance continues, Nandlall stated that the Guyana Police Force will be “informed and directed” to ensure the law is upheld. Regulatory Compliance: Entities that continue to refuse to accept the ID could face penalties under the Act or risk losing their operational licenses if they are found to be obstructing citizens’ legal rights.

The Vision: A Digital “One Guyana”

The digital ID project is a cornerstone of Guyana’s 2026 digital transformation goals, intended to streamline everything from banking to healthcare.

Aggressive Agenda: Nandlall described the legislative push as the most “modernized” in the country’s history, designed to bring Guyana in line with global e-governance standards.

Nandlall described the legislative push as the most “modernized” in the country’s history, designed to bring Guyana in line with global e-governance standards. Security Standards: The digital ID features advanced biometric and encryption layers, making it—according to the Ministry of Home Affairs—more secure than traditional paper-based or laminated identification methods.

Update Your Protocols

The Attorney General’s message is a clear directive to the business community: the “digital age” is not a suggestion, but a statutory requirement. As the government continues to roll out the digital ID to thousands of Guyanese, the pressure is now on the private sector to ensure their staff and systems are ready to recognize the new face of Guyanese identity.

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