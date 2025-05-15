MINISTRY OF HEALTH LAUNCHES 915 MENTAL HEALTH HOT LINE, WEBSITE AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Ministry of Health Launches 915 Suicide Hotline and Mental Health Website to Combat Crisis in Guyana

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

In a major push to address the ongoing mental health crisis in Guyana, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday officially launched a suite of national mental health initiatives, including a toll-free 915 suicide prevention hotline and a new interactive mental health website — mentalhealth.gov.gy.

The 915 helpline will offer 24/7 confidential support to individuals in emotional distress, while the website will provide round-the-clock live chat access to trained mental health professionals.

“We Want Mental Health in Focus” — Minister Frank Anthony

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking at the launch event, emphasized that while Guyana has faced a troubling history of suicide and mental illness, the government is now working to reverse the trend through expanded services and public education.

“We don’t pay too much attention to mental health until it starts affecting us,” Dr. Anthony said. “But with dedicated efforts, we’ve started to turn that around.”

He acknowledged that mental health remains one of the most neglected areas of healthcare in Guyana, noting that even within the primary healthcare system, doctors often fail to initiate conversations on mental wellness.

“We talk to patients about everything except mental health, and that has to change,” the minister added.

Public Health Officer Jessica Anthony revealed that the newly launched mental health website was conceptualized by President Irfaan Ali himself, who believes that nationwide access to mental wellness tools is crucial to improving citizens’ quality of life.

“The most exciting feature is the 24/7 live chat platform embedded into the site,” she said.

The website features:

Mental health resources and information

A live chat with trained professionals

Tips on managing depression, anxiety, and other conditions

Links to support services across Guyana

915 Hotline: Filling a Longstanding Gap

Dr. Timothy Mentore, Director of the Mental Health Unit, provided insight into creating the 915 hotline, which was recommended under Guyana’s 2024 National Mental Health Action Plan and Suicide Prevention Strategy.

“This is a direct response to the increasing mental health challenges we are seeing, including among our youth,” Dr. Mentore noted.

The hotline aims to intervene early, offering life-saving support in real-time to those considering self-harm or facing mental breakdowns.

In addition to the hotline and website, the ministry unveiled an animated educational series highlighting issues like depression, anxiety, and cyberbullying, targeting young audiences with relatable storytelling.

With these new tools now live, the Ministry of Health urges all Guyanese — especially those in distress — to reach out without fear of stigma.

“This is about building a compassionate, connected nation,” Dr. Anthony said. “Help is just one call or click away.”

Visit mentalhealth.gov.gy or call 915 toll-free to access support today.

